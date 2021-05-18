Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7%Publicat:
Erste Group has has revised the economic growth forecast for Romania in 2021 to +6.7% from +4.2% after ”big positive surprises in 4Q20”, with subsequent carry over effect, and in 1Q21. ”The advance in vaccination and lifting restrictions should play a key role in shaping up the economic recovery. Bucharest and several large cities where […] The post Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
