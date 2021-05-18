Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7%

Stiri Recomandate

A început Săptămâna Internațională a Coaching-ului!

În perioada 17-23 mai 2021, Federația Internațională de Coaching din România  (ICF) va lua parte la Săptămâna Internațională a Coaching-ului prin webinarii gratuite, la care sunt acreditați 60 de coach, care vor oferi peste 600 de ore gratuite de coaching. Săptămâna Internațională a Coaching-ului… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: „Economia românească a intrat pe un trend rapid de revenire, care ne clasează pe primul loc în Uniunea Europeană”

Ludovic Orban: „România este campioana Europei la creștere economică, pentru al doilea trimestru consecutiv. După creșterea din… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinurile anti-HPV nu au ajuns încă în Harghita

Ministerul Sănătății a reluat, în ianuarie 2020, campania gratuită de vaccinare anti-HPV a fetelor cu vârste între 11 și 14 ani pentru care părinții au cerut imunizarea. În județul Harghita au fost imunizate în campania din 2018-2019 circa 700 de fete, solicitările fiind aproximativ aceleași și… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul prințului Charles este clar. Care este relația dintre el Harry. Imaginea care spune totul. FOTO

În imagini se poate remarca faptul că în spatele prințului Charles este doar o singură fotografie cu regina, William şi fiul său prințul George. Prințul de Țara Galilor a fost văzut pe tot parcursul… [citeste mai departe]

SUA: Campania de vaccinare a înregistrat un eșec grav în Europa. Ce erori în lanț ar fi avut loc

Eșecul fundamental al campaniilor de vaccinare la nivel european se datorează stucturii instituționale ale Uniunii Europene, care nu ar fi trebuit să se ocupe de jocuri politice, ci trebuia să aibă… [citeste mai departe]

În Duminica Femeii Creștine, o tânără a primit tunderea în monahism la Miercurea Ciuc

Credincioșii care s-au rugat duminică în Catedrala din Miercurea Ciuc au fost martorii unei slujbe aparte în cadrul Liturghiei, tunderea în monahism, conform basilica.ro Rasofora Varvara Colniceanu, a intrat în monahism… [citeste mai departe]

Grup medical din SUA: Toți aduții cu vârste de cel puțin 45 de ani ar trebui să-și facă examenul pentru cancer colonorectal

Grupul Operativ pentru Servicii de Prevenție din SUA (US Preventive Services Task Force, USPSTF) a anunțat marți că modifică de la 50 la 45… [citeste mai departe]

Apar 2 televiziuni noi în România. Ambele sunt o premieră istorică pentru țara noastră

Spațiul media românesc se va îmbogăți în curând cu 2 televiziuni noi. Ca și format sunt structurate și axate pe știri. Posturile tv aparțin fostului director de vânzări la UPC şi actual Head D2D Department la Vodafone,… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Serena Williams, principala favorită, eliminată la Parma (WTA)

Jucătoarea americană de tenis Serena Williams (8 WTA, principala favorită) a fost eliminată în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 250 de la Parma (Italia), dotat cu premii în valoare totală de 189.708 euro, după ce a cedat în două seturi, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, în… [citeste mai departe]

De ce a fost condamnat Marian Vanghelie la 11 ani de închisoare: „A urmărit doar să îşi sporească veniturile în mod ilegal”

Marian Vanghelie „a ignorat totat promisiunile electorale şi a urmărit doar să îşi sporească veniturile în mod ilegal”, scrie judecătorul… [citeste mai departe]


Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7%

Publicat:
has has revised the economic growth forecast for Romania in 2021 to +6.7% from +4.2% after ”big positive surprises in 4Q20”, with subsequent carry over effect, and in 1Q21. ”The advance in vaccination and lifting restrictions should play a key role in shaping up the economic recovery. Bucharest and several large cities where […] The post revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


