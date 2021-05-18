Erste Group revised Romania’s GDP growth forecast from 4.2% to 6.7%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EY CESA Chief Operating Officer (COO) and EY Romania & Moldova Country Managing Partner, Bogdan Ion said in an interview that foreign direct investment (FDI) in Romania will at the foundation of economic recovery and that the country has the potential to become a European supply hub as many players…

- The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania and Turkey will hold a trilateral meeting on Thursday in Bucharest, according to aa.com.tr. “Trilateral Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Poland and Romania, which has been held regularly every…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday, that Romania’s economy will grow by 6% in 2021, increasing its forecast for a 4.6% growth made in October, according to seenews.com. The April edition of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report states that the IMF expects Romania’s economy to grow…

- The World Bank said in the latest edition of Europe and Central Asia Economic report that it expects Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 4.3% in 2021, according to Romania Insider. “Romania’s economy is expected to improve this year in the second half of the year,” said the World Bank.…

- Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures…

- The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…

- Thousands of protesters gathered in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, on Sunday afternoon to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations, which they fear will become compulsory, according to The Hill. Large crowds carried signs and other materials with anti-mask and anti-vaccine slogans, including one…