EP's Metsola: War in Ukraine made us realize that we took democracy, rule of law for granted

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană a agreat plafonarea prețului la gaze naturale. Ungaria a votat împotrivă, Austria și Olanda s-au abținut

Uniunea Europeană au agreat luni plafonarea prețului la gaze naturale, după săptămâni întregi de discuții marcate de opinii divergente, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Președintele Ucrainei vizitează orașul Bahmut, epicentrul luptelor cu rușii

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, vizitează orașul Bahmut, situat pe linia frontului, unde forțele aramte ucrainene și rusești duc lupte aprige de luni de zile, transmite  BBC . Potrivit președinției ucrainene, citată de… [citeste mai departe]

20-21 decembrie| „Astăzi, tu dăruiești”, campanie de colectare de alimente inițiată de echipa Rotaract pentru familiile nevoiașe din municipiul Alba Iulia

20-21 decembrie| „Astăzi, tu dăruiești”, campanie de colectare de alimente… [citeste mai departe]

Angajatorii pot da prime de Crăciun de 300 de lei, fără ca sumele să fie impozitate

Companiile pot oferi angajaților prime de Crăciun cu o valoare de până la 300 de lei fără ca suma să fie impozitată. Primele, sub forma unor sume de bani sau în produse și tichete cadou, care sunt oferite angajaților înainte de… [citeste mai departe]

Lionel Messi a dormit în pat cu trofeul mondial. Cum a reușit argentinianul „să spargă” cel mai apreciat ou

Lionel Messi este în centrul atenției după ce a condus naționala Argentinei spre titlul mondial, după o finală senzațională cu Franța, încheiată după lovituri de departajare.… [citeste mai departe]

Redirecţionarea impozitului pe profit sau a impozitului pe veniturile microîntreprinderilor – aspecte practice pentru depunerea formularului 177

Autori: Diana Lupu, Partener, Global Compliance and Reporting, EY România, Ana-Maria Niţu, Senior Manager,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, întrebat care sunt șansele ca România să adere în martie 2023 la Schengen: „V-aș ruga să nu ne legăm neapărat de o anumită dată”

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marți, 20 decembrie, că se așteaptă ca România… [citeste mai departe]

Rezultate estimative Recensământ: Am ”crescut” cu 10.000 în 10 ani și avem 30.000 de bistrițeni care trăiesc în străinătate

Anul acesta a fost anul recensământului. Conform primelor estimări, județul nostru a crescut cu 10.000 de persoane în 10 ani. Chiar… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis: Portuguese troops now in Caracal bring an important contribution to Romanias defence

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday stated that the presence of the Portuguese troops from the Southeast Multinational Brigade located in Caracal, together with the soldiers from the Republic… [citeste mai departe]


EP's Metsola: War in Ukraine made us realize that we took democracy, rule of law for granted

EP's Metsola: War in Ukraine made us realize that we took democracy, rule of law for granted

The war in Ukraine has made European citizens realize that the values that seemed natural have been called into question, both outside the EU and inside the community space, said the president of the , , on Tuesday, at a meeting with young Romanians, told Agerpres.

AUR's Simion: First year when Parliament doesn't hold solemn session for Revolution's heroes

13:56, 20.12.2022 - The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), George Simion, on Tuesday stated that it is for the first time in the history of the current Parliament that a solemn meeting is not organized to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the anti-communist Revolution of…

EP President Metsola says to fight so that Romania joins Schengen in 2023

12:35, 20.12.2022 - President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola stated on Tuesday that she will fight so that Romania joins Schengen in 2023, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Ciolacu: We are not allowed to lose trust, Romania will continue to be part of European solution

21:46, 19.12.2022 - The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday in the plenary session of the Parliament, where the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is present, that Romania must be in the Schengen area and that "we have the obligation to carry this fight to the…

European Parliament's president: Romania to join Schengen and to do it soon

21:16, 19.12.2022 - Romania will join the Schengen area and will do it so soon, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Monday in the joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, informeaza Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

European Parliament President Metsola to meet University of Bucharest students on Tuesday

15:35, 15.12.2022 - The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will pay a visit to Romania early next week, on Tuesday, when she is to meet the students of the University of Bucharest, as part of the event "Together we are Europe" organized by the EP Office in Romania, in partnership with the Faculty…

Line of trucks toward Siret reduced to 20 km after Ukraine supplements number of customs workers

21:45, 13.12.2022 - The Ukrainian side supplemented the workers at the Porubne-Siret Border Crossing Point as a result of the institutional steps taken by the Suceava Prefecture, Prefect Alexandru Moldovan informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

No explosive material in suspicious envelopes from Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest, intel service says

17:10, 06.12.2022 - The envelopes that were picked up on Tuesday from the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest do not contain explosive material, informs the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

EP's Metsola: EU should supply specific tanks Ukraine is asking for

20:31, 12.10.2022 - Ukraine requires a certain type of tanks that can be quickly re-equipped, and the member states have those tanks, so the EU should provide them, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said in an interview for a group of journalists from Romania, Poland and Lithuania. Fii…


