EP's Metsola: War in Ukraine made us realize that we took democracy, rule of law for granted

- The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), George Simion, on Tuesday stated that it is for the first time in the history of the current Parliament that a solemn meeting is not organized to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives during the anti-communist Revolution of…

President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola stated on Tuesday that she will fight so that Romania joins Schengen in 2023, told Agerpres.

- The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday in the plenary session of the Parliament, where the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, is present, that Romania must be in the Schengen area and that "we have the obligation to carry this fight to the…

Romania will join the Schengen area and will do it so soon, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Monday in the joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, informeaza Agerpres.

- The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, will pay a visit to Romania early next week, on Tuesday, when she is to meet the students of the University of Bucharest, as part of the event "Together we are Europe" organized by the EP Office in Romania, in partnership with the Faculty…

The Ukrainian side supplemented the workers at the Porubne-Siret Border Crossing Point as a result of the institutional steps taken by the Suceava Prefecture, Prefect Alexandru Moldovan informed on Tuesday.

The envelopes that were picked up on Tuesday from the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest do not contain explosive material, informs the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

Ukraine requires a certain type of tanks that can be quickly re-equipped, and the member states have those tanks, so the EU should provide them, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said in an interview for a group of journalists from Romania, Poland and Lithuania.