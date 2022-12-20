EP's Metsola: War in Ukraine made us realize that we took democracy, rule of law for granted

EP's Metsola: War in Ukraine made us realize that we took democracy, rule of law for grantedPublicat:
The war in Ukraine has made European citizens realize that the values that seemed natural have been called into question, both outside the EU and inside the community space, said the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on Tuesday, at a meeting with young Romanians, told Agerpres.
