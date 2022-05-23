Entrepreneurs anticipate new price hikes in goods, services (poll)Publicat:
Entrepreneurs anticipate new price increases in products and services, most of them estimating price increases between 10% and 30%, according to a recent survey conducted by the National Council of SMEs in Romania.
