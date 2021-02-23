EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this year

EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this yearPublicat:
The first Romanian gas molecule in the Black Sea will be drilled this year by the Black Sea Oil&Gas company from the Aurora perimeter, and from the Neptune Deep area it will probably happen in 2025, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Monday evening on private B1 TV broadcaster, according to AGREPRES.
"I think we're going to get more out of the Black Sea than we can consume, but we have until 2025 probably when the first gas molecule from Neptune Deep could be extracted, and here I would add something. The first Romanian gas, the first Romanian gas molecule in the Black Sea, will…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ministrul Economiei despre gazele din Marea Neagra - Cine va extrage 'prima molecula'
06:55, 23.02.2021 - Ministrul Energiei crede ca in cursul acestui an va incepe exploatarea gazului din Marea Neagra, el sustinand ca "prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra" va fi scoasa din perimetrul Aurora, de catre compania Black Sea Oil & Gas. "Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra mai mult decat…
Virgil Popescu, ministrul Energiei: Prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi scoasa anul acesta
03:00, 23.02.2021 - Virgil Popescu, ministrul Energiei, declarat ca prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi scoasa anul acesta de compania Black Sea Oil&Gas din perimetrul Aurora, iar din zacamantul Neptun Deep probabil ca acest lucru se va intampla in anul 2025, , . „Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra…
Virgil Popescu: Prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi anul acesta. Va fi scoasa de catre compania Black Sea Oil&Gas
22:45, 22.02.2021 - "Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra mai mult decat putem consuma noi. Dar avem ragaz, pana in 2025 probabil, cand ar putea sa iasa prima molecula din Neptun Deep... si aici as face o paranteza: primul gaz romanesc, prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi anul acesta. Va fi scoasa de…
MAE: Entering England only with negative COVID test - postponed to Monday
21:26, 14.01.2021 - The entry into force of the new measures applicable at the entry on the territory of England (originally scheduled for Friday, morning, local time 4:00) has been postponed to Monday, the same time, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s release issued to AGERPRES. However, the quoted…
Over 70 pct of "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital staff choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19
12:10, 04.01.2021 - Vaccination against COVID-19 started on Monday at the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, over 70 pct of the medical unit's staff opting to be vaccinated, said the director of the institution, doctor Alida Moise, according to AGERPRES. "In the coming days, almost the entire staff…
Employers' associations, unions demand gov't to confer with social partners before adopting PNRR
11:25, 28.12.2020 - Several employers' associations and trade unions have sent an open letter to the Government asking for consultation with the social partners before the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a joint release issued on Monday by eight employers' and trade union organizations,…
Aurescu: Romania remains deeply concerned about unresolved conflicts in Black Sea region
16:21, 14.12.2020 - Romania remains deeply concerned about the many unresolved, protracted, sometimes called "frozen" conflicts in the Black Sea region, which affect stability, security and cooperation in the area close to Romania, with an impact on our national security, Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan…
13,261 people with COVID-19, hospitalised; 1,251 in ICUs
13:46, 30.11.2020 - A number of 13,261 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in specialized health units, of which 1,251 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 47,982 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation…