EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this year

- "Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra mai mult decat putem consuma noi. Dar avem ragaz, pana in 2025 probabil, cand ar putea sa iasa prima molecula din Neptun Deep... si aici as face o paranteza: primul gaz romanesc, prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi anul acesta. Va fi scoasa de…

- The entry into force of the new measures applicable at the entry on the territory of England (originally scheduled for Friday, morning, local time 4:00) has been postponed to Monday, the same time, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s release issued to AGERPRES. However, the quoted…

- Vaccination against COVID-19 started on Monday at the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, over 70 pct of the medical unit's staff opting to be vaccinated, said the director of the institution, doctor Alida Moise, according to AGERPRES. "In the coming days, almost the entire staff…

- Several employers' associations and trade unions have sent an open letter to the Government asking for consultation with the social partners before the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a joint release issued on Monday by eight employers' and trade union organizations,…

- Romania remains deeply concerned about the many unresolved, protracted, sometimes called "frozen" conflicts in the Black Sea region, which affect stability, security and cooperation in the area close to Romania, with an impact on our national security, Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan…

- A number of 13,261 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in specialized health units, of which 1,251 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 47,982 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation…