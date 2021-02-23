Stiri Recomandate

Unitățile de învățământ din orașul-stațiune Covasna intră în „scenariul galben”

Unitățile de învățământ din orașul-stațiune Covasna intră în „scenariul galben”

Inspectoratul Școlar Județean (IȘJ) Covasna a informat că începând de astăzi, 23 februarie, unitățile de învățământ din orașul – stațiune Covasna intră în „scenariul 2”- „scenariul galben”, până la finele săptămânii… [citeste mai departe]

EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this year

EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this year

The first Romanian gas molecule in the Black Sea will be drilled this year by the Black Sea Oil&Gas company from the Aurora perimeter, and from the Neptune Deep area it will probably happen in 2025, Energy Minister… [citeste mai departe]

Medic: Cea mai mare risipă, în România, este risipa de vieți omenești. Risipa de bani, furtul de bani, guvernarea incompetentă duc la un fel de genocid

Medic: Cea mai mare risipă, în România, este risipa de vieți omenești. Risipa de bani, furtul de bani, guvernarea incompetentă duc la un fel de genocid

Într-un sistem sanitar haotic, cum este cel românesc, spitalul a ajuns prima linie, deși… [citeste mai departe]

Hackerii au infiltrat malware în aproape 30.000 de Mac-uri

Hackerii au infiltrat malware în aproape 30.000 de Mac-uri

Există un stereotip popular care susține despre computerele Apple că sunt în mare parte imune la malware. Nu numai că este incorect, ci se pare că hackerii ar fi putut să se joace cu ideea unui jaf, încât ar fi avut nevoie să-și acopere urmele. După cum raportează Ars Technica, cercetătorii… [citeste mai departe]

SUA au depășit pragul celor 500.000 de decese cauzate de coronavirus. Numărul victimelor îl depășește pe cel al deceselor de pe câmpul de luptă în ultimele cinci războaie

SUA au depășit pragul celor 500.000 de decese cauzate de coronavirus. Numărul victimelor îl depășește pe cel al deceselor de pe câmpul de luptă în ultimele cinci războaie

Peste o jumătate de milion de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Sebastian Ghiță, abonat la contracte cu statul. Deputatul fugar, zeci de milioane de euro prin interpuși

Sebastian Ghiță, abonat la contracte cu statul. Deputatul fugar, zeci de milioane de euro prin interpuși

Sebastian Ghiță a fugit din România de teama arestului, în urmă cu mai bine de patru ani și a cerut azil în capitala Serbiei. Chiar și de la Belgrad, fostul deputat PSD e încă abonat la… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful OMS CRITICĂ țările bogate: Subminează sistemul de distribuţie echitabilă a vaccinurilor

Șeful OMS CRITICĂ țările bogate: Subminează sistemul de distribuţie echitabilă a vaccinurilor

Directorul OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a acuzat luni "unele ţări bogate că subminează" sistemul de distribuţie echitabilă a vaccinurilor anti-Covid19, COVAX, persistând în abordarea directă a producătorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Câinii în Moldova sunt vaccinați împotriva coronavirusului: Explicația medicului veterinar

Câinii în Moldova sunt vaccinați împotriva coronavirusului: Explicația medicului veterinar

CHIȘINĂU, 23 feb – Sputnik. Am văzut mulți proprietari de animale indignați în ultima perioadă de faptul că atunci când merg la clinicile veterinare, câinii lor sunt vaccinați împotriva coronavirusului. Oamenii… [citeste mai departe]

Demiterea managerului interimar al Institutului Matei Balș

Demiterea managerului interimar al Institutului Matei Balș

Demiterea managerului interimar al Institutului "Matei Balș"   FOTO: Cătălin Radu. Ministrul sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu, a anunțat luni seară demiterea managerului interimar al Institutului Național de Boli Infecțioase "Matei Balș". E vorba de medicul Maria Nițescu.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this year

Publicat:
EnerMin Popescu: First Romanian gas molecule from Black Sea perimeter to be drilled this year

The gas molecule in the Black Sea will be drilled this year by the Black Sea Oil&Gas company from the Aurora perimeter, and from the area it will probably happen in 2025, said on Monday evening on private B1 TV broadcaster, according to AGREPRES.

"I think we're going to get more out of the Black Sea than we can consume, but we have until 2025 probably when the first gas molecule from could be extracted, and here I would add something. The gas, the gas molecule in the Black Sea, will…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ministrul Economiei despre gazele din Marea Neagra - Cine va extrage 'prima molecula'

06:55, 23.02.2021 - Ministrul Energiei crede ca in cursul acestui an va incepe exploatarea gazului din Marea Neagra, el sustinand ca "prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra" va fi scoasa din perimetrul Aurora, de catre compania Black Sea Oil & Gas. "Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra mai mult decat…

Virgil Popescu, ministrul Energiei: Prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi scoasa anul acesta

03:00, 23.02.2021 - Virgil Popescu, ministrul Energiei, declarat ca prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi scoasa anul acesta de compania Black Sea Oil&Gas din perimetrul Aurora, iar din zacamantul Neptun Deep probabil ca acest lucru se va intampla in anul 2025, , . „Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra…

Virgil Popescu: Prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi anul acesta. Va fi scoasa de catre compania Black Sea Oil&Gas

22:45, 22.02.2021 - "Eu cred ca vom scoate din Marea Neagra mai mult decat putem consuma noi. Dar avem ragaz, pana in 2025 probabil, cand ar putea sa iasa prima molecula din Neptun Deep... si aici as face o paranteza: primul gaz romanesc, prima molecula de gaz romanesc din Marea Neagra va fi anul acesta. Va fi scoasa de…

MAE: Entering England only with negative COVID test - postponed to Monday

21:26, 14.01.2021 - The entry into force of the new measures applicable at the entry on the territory of England (originally scheduled for Friday, morning, local time 4:00) has been postponed to Monday, the same time, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)'s release issued to AGERPRES. However, the quoted…

Over 70 pct of "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Hospital staff choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19

12:10, 04.01.2021 - Vaccination against COVID-19 started on Monday at the "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital, over 70 pct of the medical unit's staff opting to be vaccinated, said the director of the institution, doctor Alida Moise, according to AGERPRES. "In the coming days, almost the entire staff…

Employers' associations, unions demand gov't to confer with social partners before adopting PNRR

11:25, 28.12.2020 - Several employers' associations and trade unions have sent an open letter to the Government asking for consultation with the social partners before the adoption of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), according to a joint release issued on Monday by eight employers' and trade union organizations,…

Aurescu: Romania remains deeply concerned about unresolved conflicts in Black Sea region

16:21, 14.12.2020 - Romania remains deeply concerned about the many unresolved, protracted, sometimes called "frozen" conflicts in the Black Sea region, which affect stability, security and cooperation in the area close to Romania, with an impact on our national security, Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan…

13,261 people with COVID-19, hospitalised; 1,251 in ICUs

13:46, 30.11.2020 - A number of 13,261 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in specialized health units, of which 1,251 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 47,982 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 23 februarie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 12°C
Iasi -2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 9°C
Timisoara 1°C | 15°C
Constanta 1°C | 9°C
Brasov -1°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.02.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 664.068,96 2.027.590,96
II (5/6) 14 15.811,16 -
III (4/6) 741 298,72 -
IV (3/6) 11.407 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.812.513,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 februarie 2021
USD 4.0188
EUR 4.8746
CHF 4.4703
GBP 5.6364
CAD 3.1819
XAU 232.082
JPY 3.804
CNY 0.6218
AED 1.0941
AUD 3.1656
MDL 0.2288
BGN 2.4923

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec