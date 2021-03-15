Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in BrusselsPublicat:
The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support of the European Green Pact, that […] The post Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
