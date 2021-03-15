Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

Stiri Recomandate

AMD a anunţat astăzi, 15 martie, în cadrul unui eveniment online, lansarea unei noi serii de procesoare, AMD EPYC 7003, şi cel mai performant procesor din lume destinat industriei de servere, AMD EPYC 7763. [citeste mai departe]

Trei state din Uniunea Europeană suspendă, pentru moment, vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca. Toate cele trei țări, Germania, Franța și Italia, au suspendat vaccinarea până marți, 16 martie, în așteptarea unei decizii a Autorității Europene a Medicamentului. … [citeste mai departe]

Separarea de partenerul de viata prin divort este un moment de rascruce in viata oricarei persoane, iar cunoasterea indeaproape a etapelor acestui proces de desfacere a casatoriei este esentiala pentru ca totul sa decurga mai usor, cel putin din punct de vedere legal. Exista diferite… [citeste mai departe]

49.576 de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore, potrivit cifrelor anunțate sâmbătă de Comitetul Național de Coordonare a Activităților privind… [citeste mai departe]

Noile restricţii impuse de Guvern în hotărârea care prelungeşte starea de alertă cu încă o lună au intrat deja în vigoare.  Carantina de noapte începe la ora 22, aşadar nu vom mai avea voie să ieşim din case fără  declaraţie  cu o oră mai devreme. … [citeste mai departe]

FOTO VIDEO| MIZERIE și șobolani într-un cartier din Alba. Oamenii locuiesc mai rău decât în Evul Mediu FOTO VIDEO| MIZERIE și șobolani într-un cartier din Alba. Oamenii locuiesc mai rău… [citeste mai departe]

Suspiciunile care planează asupra vaccinului AstraZeneca, după ce mai multe state europene au retras două loturi pe motiv că ar fi apărut reacţii adverse grave în cazul unor persoane care au primit acest ser, îşi produc efectele… [citeste mai departe]

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, marţi, o avertizare Cod galben de vreme rea. Meorologii anunţă ninsori cu strat consistent de zăpadă la munte şi în Transilvania şi viscol la altitudini de peste 1500… [citeste mai departe]

Conacul cu 70 de dormitoare al fostului ministru al propagandei naziste Joseph Goebbels va deveni un centru comunitar pentru artişti şi persoane defavorizate bazat pe un… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Neamţ a suspendat, luni, activitatea de înmatriculări din cadrul serviciului de specialitate, după apariţia mai multor cazuri de COVID-19 în rândul angajaţilor. ‘În acest moment avem suspendată… [citeste mai departe]


Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

Publicat:
of has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the  which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu.  “We have assumed the support of the , that […] The post to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

Romania’s Central Bank bond buying paves way for more debt supply

18:50, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

18:10, 09.03.2021 - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…

Reuters: Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content

13:21, 09.03.2021 - Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and  Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

Minister of Culture Gheorghiu: Heritage buildings need prompt intervention

17:35, 04.03.2021 - The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

European Best Destinations 2021: Sibiu in Central Romania ranks fifth

08:11, 27.02.2021 - Sibiu in central Romania ranked fifth in this year’s “European Best Destination” competition. European Best Destination is an independent organization based in Brussels that promotes tourism in Europe. Twenty cities participated in the competition, which took place from January 20 to February 10, according…


