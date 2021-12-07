Energy Minister: Azomures to carry out this winter revision planned for next summer

Stiri Recomandate

O femeie din Făgăraș a ajuns la spital după ce a fost bătută de fiul său

O femeie din Făgăraș a ajuns la spital după ce a fost bătută de fiul său

Polițiști din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Făgăraș efectuează cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunilor de “violența în familie” și “amenințarea”. În fapt, la data de 06 decembrie 2021, în jurul orei 09.30, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. Omul lui Orban a scos Monitorul Oficial la închiriat după ce s-a investit peste 140.000 de euro în modernizare

EXCLUSIV. Omul lui Orban a scos Monitorul Oficial la închiriat după ce s-a investit peste 140.000 de euro în modernizare

La scurt timp după ce a ajuns președintele Camerei Deputaților, Ludovic Orban și-a impus un apropiat la conducerea Regiei Autonome ”Monitorul Oficial”, care,… [citeste mai departe]

Tavan prăbușit la spitalul din Lugoj. A fost deschisă o anchetă

Tavan prăbușit la spitalul din Lugoj. A fost deschisă o anchetă

Tavanul a fost reabilitat în 2018 sau 2019, însă angajatii spitalului susțin că lucrările au fost făcute de mântuială. În urmă cu ceva vreme, un alt incident a avut loc la spitalul din Lugoj. [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu: Nu avem o variantă de buget

Florin Cîțu: Nu avem o variantă de buget

Președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, susține că în momentul de față nu există o variantă de buget. „Nu avem o variantă de buget. Nu sunt poziții antagonice (n. r.: între PSD și PNL). Ne-am asumat. Este o strategie pe care am discutat-o cu Comisia Europeană și partenerii europeni. A fost premiată. Se pot face multe lucruri.… [citeste mai departe]

5 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 7 decembrie 2021, în orașul Cugir și comuna Săliștea

5 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 7 decembrie 2021, în orașul Cugir și comuna Săliștea

Astăzi, 7 decembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 18 noi cazuri de COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 3 au fost atribuite orașului… [citeste mai departe]

Casa lui Benone Sinulescu va deveni muzeu. Cum arată locuința în care a copilărit regretatul cântăreț

Casa lui Benone Sinulescu va deveni muzeu. Cum arată locuința în care a copilărit regretatul cântăreț

Pe 18 noiembrie, Benone Sinulescu a murit. La nici o lună de când celebrul cântăreț de muzică populară s-a stins din viață, s-a aflat că locuința lui părintească din Siriu, Buzău, va deveni… [citeste mai departe]

Ninge abundent în România. Care sunt județele vizate de cod galben

Ninge abundent în România. Care sunt județele vizate de cod galben

Decembrie a adus deja prima ninsoare în 24 de județe, începând de marți dimineață. Județele se află sub avertizare cod galben de ninsori însemnate cantitativ și vânt puternic. Avertizarea transmisă de Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie va fi valabilă până miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Barbat retinut pentru furt. Ar fi sustras portofelul unei jurnaliste la manifestarile de 1 Decembrie

Barbat retinut pentru furt. Ar fi sustras portofelul unei jurnaliste la manifestarile de 1 Decembrie

Un barbat ar fi sustras portmoneul unei femei, in care avea carduri, documente si o suma de bani. Un barbat din Bacau a fost retinut pentru furt dupa ce ar fi sustras portmoneul unei jurnaliste care participa… [citeste mai departe]

Florin cîţu, despre bugetul pe anul 2022: Ministrul nu a prezentat o propunere. Vom vedea care este, nu avem astăzi

Florin cîţu, despre bugetul pe anul 2022: Ministrul nu a prezentat o propunere. Vom vedea care este, nu avem astăzi

Liderul PNL Florin Cîţu a declarat că ministrul Finanţelor Publice, Adrian Câciu, nu a venit cu o variantă de buget pentru anul 2022 încă. Fostul premier a mai explicat… [citeste mai departe]

Reuniunea Harry Potter: tot ce știm până acum despre materialul care va apărea la 20 de ani de la primul film [VIDEO]

Reuniunea Harry Potter: tot ce știm până acum despre materialul care va apărea la 20 de ani de la primul film [VIDEO]

Un teaser nou-nouț pentru special-ul „Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” a fost lansat astăzi și ne-a făcut să ne entuziasmăm cam mult. Vedem… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Energy Minister: Azomures to carry out this winter revision planned for next summer

Publicat:
Energy Minister: Azomures to carry out this winter revision planned for next summer

Azomures took the decision to move this winter the revision that was planned for next summer, in the context in which the contract for the purchase of gas expires on December 31, Minister of said on Tuesday, agerpres reports. He participated in the inauguration of a gas dehydration station at the Bilciuresti storage facility, , together with and the management of Romgaz and Depogaz.
"Azomures was operating at half capacity. Their gas contract was very good and expires on December 31. The company has decided to stop production…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania to increase its gas storage capacity to over 4bln cu.m.

12:56, 07.12.2021 - Romania is set to increase its natural gas storage capacity to more than 4 billion cubic metres, from a current 3 billion, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday, agerpres reports. He participated in the commissioning of a natural gas dehydration unit at the Bilciuresti storage facility,…

Ministrul Energiei, despre discuțiile privind o eventuala criza a gazelor: Oare are cineva interes sa tina pretul sus?

12:35, 07.12.2021 - Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a respins ipoteza unei crize a aprovizionarii cu gaze in Romania, spunand ca țara noastra are suficiente resurse pentru a acoperi consumul. In ceea ce privește creșterea prețului la gaze, care a provocat oprirea temporara a activitații combinatului de ingrașaminte…

PM Ciuca: Depending on incidence indicators, we'll update measures during holiday season

12:30, 07.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated, in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County, that on Wednesday the Government will approve the restrictions announced by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) regarding the entry into the country, and depending on the development of the incidence…

Virgil Popescu: Romania are in plan cresterea capacitatii de inmagazinare a gazelor cu 1 miliard de metri cubi

12:15, 07.12.2021 - Romania are in plan cresterea capacitatii de inmagazinare a gazelor la peste 4 miliarde de metri cubi, de la 3 miliarde in prezent, a afirmat, marti, ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu. El a participat la inaugurarea unei statii de uscare gaze la depozitul de la Bilciuresti, judetul Dambovita, alaturi…

PM Ciuca: There are no signals after Azomures that other producers face same issues

12:06, 07.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that there were no signs at this point that other major producers were in the same situation as Azomures, which announced on Monday that it would temporarily stop production due to high natural gas and electricity prices, agerpres reports. "We have been…

PM Ciuca: Romania can hope for energy independence in the next five years

12:05, 07.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County, that Romania could achieve energy independence in no more than five years, agerpres reports. "We can hope for using our Romanian capital, using our Romanian capabilities in order to be able to achieve this goal of reaching…

Premierul Nicolae Ciuca anunta ca Romania poate atinge independenta energetica in cinci ani

11:35, 07.12.2021 - Nicolae Ciuca s-a aflat, marti, la prezentarea proiectului si receptia Statiei de Uscare Gaze Naturale – Grup 145, Bilciuresti, care contribuie la cresterea capacitatii de extractie in cadrul depozitului Bilciuresti, judetul Dambovita.  Cu acest prilej el a afirmat ca asigurarea capacitatilor energetice…

EduMin Cimpeanu: If we don't have budget revision in December, we will have a problem with salaries

08:41, 27.10.2021 - Interim Minister Sorin Cimpeanu stated on Tuesday evening that, if there is no budget revision for the Education Ministry in December, there will be a problem with paying the salaries. He specified that "only" a stable government, and not an interim one, can make a budget revision, agerpres reports.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti 2°C | 8°C
Iasi -1°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 3°C
Timisoara -2°C | 4°C
Constanta 5°C | 13°C
Brasov 0°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 05.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 4.932.511,60
II (5/6) 5 33.057,04 -
III (4/6) 380 434,96- -
IV (3/6) 8.817 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.527.592,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3946
EUR 4.9485
CHF 4.755
GBP 5.8231
CAD 3.4599
XAU 251.592
JPY 3.8684
CNY 0.6902
AED 1.1966
AUD 3.115
MDL 0.2476
BGN 2.5301

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec