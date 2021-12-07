Energy Minister: Azomures to carry out this winter revision planned for next summer

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is set to increase its natural gas storage capacity to more than 4 billion cubic metres, from a current 3 billion, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday, agerpres reports. He participated in the commissioning of a natural gas dehydration unit at the Bilciuresti storage facility,…

- Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a respins ipoteza unei crize a aprovizionarii cu gaze in Romania, spunand ca țara noastra are suficiente resurse pentru a acoperi consumul. In ceea ce privește creșterea prețului la gaze, care a provocat oprirea temporara a activitații combinatului de ingrașaminte…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated, in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County, that on Wednesday the Government will approve the restrictions announced by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) regarding the entry into the country, and depending on the development of the incidence…

- Romania are in plan cresterea capacitatii de inmagazinare a gazelor la peste 4 miliarde de metri cubi, de la 3 miliarde in prezent, a afirmat, marti, ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu. El a participat la inaugurarea unei statii de uscare gaze la depozitul de la Bilciuresti, judetul Dambovita, alaturi…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that there were no signs at this point that other major producers were in the same situation as Azomures, which announced on Monday that it would temporarily stop production due to high natural gas and electricity prices, agerpres reports. "We have been…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday in Bilciuresti, Dambovita County, that Romania could achieve energy independence in no more than five years, agerpres reports. "We can hope for using our Romanian capital, using our Romanian capabilities in order to be able to achieve this goal of reaching…

- Nicolae Ciuca s-a aflat, marti, la prezentarea proiectului si receptia Statiei de Uscare Gaze Naturale – Grup 145, Bilciuresti, care contribuie la cresterea capacitatii de extractie in cadrul depozitului Bilciuresti, judetul Dambovita. Cu acest prilej el a afirmat ca asigurarea capacitatilor energetice…

- Interim Minister Sorin Cimpeanu stated on Tuesday evening that, if there is no budget revision for the Education Ministry in December, there will be a problem with paying the salaries. He specified that "only" a stable government, and not an interim one, can make a budget revision, agerpres reports.…