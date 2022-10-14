Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj counties

Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj countiesPublicat:
Almost 900 million euros from the Modernization Fund will be invested in Gorj and Dolj counties, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, wrote on Facebook on Friday.
