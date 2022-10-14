Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj counties

Stiri Recomandate

Vrei o afacere fitness de succes? Află care sunt cele mai bune practici!

Vrei o afacere fitness de succes? Află care sunt cele mai bune practici!

Succesul oricarei afaceri necesita multa munca, angajament si o baza de plecare adecvata, iar acest lucru este valabil si in fitness. Daca te-ai hotarat si vrei sa faci pasul catre o afacere de succes in acest domeniu, este vital sa ai in vedere cateva practici… [citeste mai departe]

Interventie a politistilor ieseni si a mascatilor de la SAS pentru salvarea unei femei amenintata de sotul ei

Interventie a politistilor ieseni si a mascatilor de la SAS pentru salvarea unei femei amenintata de sotul ei

Astăzi, 14 octombrie a.c., în jurul orei 11.00, polițiștii Secției nr. 3 Poliție Iași au fost sesizați prin Apel Unic de Urgență 112, de către o femeie despre faptul că soțul său o amenință… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul de Suceava a primit „Medalia de onoare" a Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență „Bucovina"

Prefectul de Suceava a primit „Medalia de onoare” a Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență „Bucovina”

Prefectul Alexandru Moldovan și directorul în cadrul Cancelariei Prefectului, Emilian Țehaniuc, au participat astăzi la sediul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență… [citeste mai departe]

DefMin Dincu supports importance of continuing to adapt collective posture in line with Madrid Summit decisions

DefMin Dincu supports importance of continuing to adapt collective posture in line with Madrid Summit decisions

Romanian Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu emphasized, at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence, in Brussels, the dramatic change in the security environment in Europe,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să vă cumpărați pantofi dacă aveți picioarele late

Cum să vă cumpărați pantofi dacă aveți picioarele late

Dacă pantofii largi ar fi la fel de ușor de găsit ca și picioarele late ar fi în față și în centru în culoarul de pantofi de damă, iar noi nu ar trebui să vânăm, să săpăm sau să cerem vânzătorului să verifice în depozit pentru mărimea noastră. În plus, mulți pantofi de damă cu […]… [citeste mai departe]

Niculae Bădălău vrea să revină în fruntea PSD, însă mai toate ușile sunt închise

Niculae Bădălău vrea să revină în fruntea PSD, însă mai toate ușile sunt închise

Pe 11 noiembrie 2022, organizația PSD Giurgiu își alege conducerea și Niculae Bădălău, în prezent vicepreșdinte al Autorității de Audit din cadrul Curții de Conturi a României, vrea să revină la conducerea filialei giurgiuvene.Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Comandantul-şef al armatei ucrainene: Am oprit invazia şi am îngropat mitul invincibilităţii armatei ruse

Comandantul-şef al armatei ucrainene: Am oprit invazia şi am îngropat mitul invincibilităţii armatei ruse

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a promis victorie asupra Rusiei, cu ocazia Zilei apărătorilor patriei, sărbătorită vineri la aproape opt luni de la debutul invaziei ruse,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce să investești în NFT-uri?

De ce să investești în NFT-uri?

Cu siguranță ai auzit vorbindu-se în ultimul an în mod frecvent despre NFT-uri și investiția în astfel de activite digitale. Tot mai mulți investitori își lărgesc orizonturile, atunci când vorbim despre investiții de viitor, pentru că, NFT-urile sunt într-adevăr o metodă de a face bani acum și în viitor.  NFT-urile se folosesc de… [citeste mai departe]

SUA avertizează că vor sancționa țările și companiile care furnizează muniție Rusiei

SUA avertizează că vor sancționa țările și companiile care furnizează muniție Rusiei

Statele Unite au avertizat vineri că pot impune sancţiuni ţărilor, companiilor şi persoanelor care livrează Rusiei muniţii sau care sprijină complexul militar-industrial rusesc, măsură prin care Washingtonul încearcă… [citeste mai departe]


Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj counties

Publicat:
Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj counties

Almost 900 million euros from the will be invested in Gorj and Dolj counties, the Minister of Energy, , wrote on Facebook on Friday.

