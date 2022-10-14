Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj counties

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Electricity distributors can access financing for the expanding and modernization of the network, through the Modernization Fund, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

More determined measures are needed at EU level than hitherto so that the energy price is slashed, president Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in Prague.

The authorities in Kazakhstan will give Romania all the support to secure the supply of oil and derived products, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, who is in Kazakhstan, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Parents have access to the educational units during the beginning of the new school year festivities, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, said on Friday.

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued a Code Orange warning of heavy rains for 14 counties and a Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability for 17 counties, valid until Friday at 21:00.

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu stated on Friday that many of the modifications received and examined were found in the draft amendments to the Justice laws.

The development of the civilian nuclear program and the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the field of energy are the priorities that I will address during my working visit to the USA this week, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, announced on Monday.

Minister of Agriculture Petre Daea on Friday went to the headquarters of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).