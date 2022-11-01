Stiri Recomandate

Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

The Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System (PDSNT) for the period 2022-2031 was approved on Tuesday in the meeting of the Regulatory Committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE),…

Primăria Drobeta Turnu Severin anunță o sesiune de proiecte pentru anul 2023

Primăria Drobeta Turnu Severin anunță o sesiune de proiecte pentru anul 2023

Primăria Drobeta Turnu Severin informează publicul interesat despre acordarea de finanţări nerambursabile de la bugetul local pentru proiectele structurilor sportive, de tineret, asociații și fundații, instituții de cult, în anul fiscal 2023.…

Biochimistă la Institutul Național al Cancerului din SUA, sărbătorită la „Zilele personalităților buzoiene de ieri și de azi”

Biochimistă la Institutul Național al Cancerului din SUA, sărbătorită la „Zilele personalităților buzoiene de ieri și de azi”

Primăria municipiului reședință de județ a adus în atenția opiniei publice, în cadrul evenimentului „Zilele personalităților buzoiene…

Fiul regretatului pilot Adrian Iovan și al Romaniței, o nouă performanță, la doar 16 ani. Ce vrea să facă Albert în Laponia EXCLUSIV

Fiul regretatului pilot Adrian Iovan și al Romaniței, o nouă performanță, la doar 16 ani. Ce vrea să facă Albert în Laponia EXCLUSIV

Cu siguranță, regretatul pilot Adrian Iovan, decedat într-un tragic accident de avion, ar fi fos tare mândru de fiul său.…

Decizia luată de CRBL după întoarcerea din România. Vrea să dea lovitura cu această idee, e ceva rar la noi în ţara EXCLUSIV

Decizia luată de CRBL după întoarcerea din România. Vrea să dea lovitura cu această idee, e ceva rar la noi în ţara EXCLUSIV

Eduard Mihail Andreianu, alias CRBL, are gânduri mari pentru acest final de an și începutul celui următor. De la revenirea sa în România,…

O autoutilitară a luat foc în mers pe A1: Pompierii au intervenit pentru stingerea incendiului

O autoutilitară a luat foc în mers pe A1: Pompierii au intervenit pentru stingerea incendiului

O autoutilitară care se deplasa pe autostrada A1 Bucureşti-Piteşti a luat foc în mers, la kilometrul 12, pe sensul de mers spre capitală, iar şoferul a reuşit să coboare din autovehicul, pentru stingerea incendiului…

Achiziția celor 20 de trenuri electrice, cu bani din PNRR, a fost suspendată

Achiziția celor 20 de trenuri electrice, cu bani din PNRR, a fost suspendată

Licitaţia pentru achiziţia a 20 de trenuri de lung parcurs a fost anulată automat în sistemul de achiziţii publice, în condiţiile în care niciunul dintre cei cinci ofertanţi înscrişi nu au depus o ofertă, a anunţat marţi Autoritatea pentru Reformă…

Tensiuni în Brazilia: Jair Bolsonaro se va adresa naţiunii

Tensiuni în Brazilia: Jair Bolsonaro se va adresa naţiunii

Preşedintele în funcţie al Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro, un politician de extremă-dreapta, se va adresa naţiunii şi nu va contesta rezultatul scrutinului prezidenţial, câştigat la limită de Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, un politician de stânga, notează Mediafax.

VIDEO: Voluntarii din Ucraina confecționează lumânări pentru a le ține trupele de cald

VIDEO: Voluntarii din Ucraina confecționează lumânări pentru a le ține trupele de cald

Familiile din Kiev se întâlnesc în mod regulat într-un spațiu comun din centrul orașului ca să facă lumânări pentru armata ucraineană, în timp ce criza energetică provocată de rachete afectează atât trupele, cât și civilii.…

Raiffeisen Bank, obligată să restituie dobânzile majorate

Raiffeisen Bank, obligată să restituie dobânzile majorate

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor a anunţat că Raiffeisen Bank urmează să restituie sumele recalculate în raport cu cele încasate cu titlu de dobânzi, în urma unei decizii definitive a Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie. Pentru a primi aceste sume, consumatorii…


Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

for the National Gas Transmission System (PDSNT) for the period 2022-2031 was approved on Tuesday in the meeting of the of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), and the total estimated value of the investment works included in this plan is worth of approximately 3.6 billion EUR, told Agerpres.

