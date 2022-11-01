Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

At its meeting on Tuesday, the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) examined and approved the proposals of the Ministry of Energy for the improvement of Romania's energy resilience, shielding the population and ensuring the continuity of electricity and gas supplies at prices that do not burden…

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit Romania on Tuesday morning, at 03:13hrs local, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to businesses over January - August 2022 was 27.4 percent up in unadjusted nominal terms compared to the same period of 2021, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics, told Agerpres.

The Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD) is organizing, on Tuesday, in far eastern Chilia Veche, the first debate of the Management Plan of the Reserve, a document that establishes the measures to protect natural habitats with an impact on economic activities, according to…

The Palace of Parliament will be lit up in blue on Tuesday to mark the EU Anti-Trafficking Day, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Tuesday in a videoconference with European Council President Charles Michel and a group of European leaders as a preparation stage for the meetings to take place on Thursday and Friday in Prague.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 67,309 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,491 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by 2.89 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.