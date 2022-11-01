Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission SystemPublicat:
The Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System (PDSNT) for the period 2022-2031 was approved on Tuesday in the meeting of the Regulatory Committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), and the total estimated value of the investment works included in this plan is worth of approximately 3.6 billion EUR, told Agerpres.
