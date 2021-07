Average net nominal wage down by 1.9 pct in May 2021

The average net nominal wage decreased by 1.9% in May 2021, compared to the previous month, to 3,492 lei, while the gross nominal average wage amounted to 5,695 lei, by 109 lei (-1.9%) lower than in the previous month, shows data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).