Catalin Tecuceanu and Andrei Toader, take podium at Ostrava event

Romanian athletes Catalin Tecuceanu and Andrei Rare Toader took the podium on Thursday at the international event in Ostrava (Czech Republic) as part of the World Athletics Silver Indoor Tour, Agerpres reports. Tecuceanu took the second place in the 800 m race, with a time… [citeste mai departe]