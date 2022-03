Over 340,000 Ukrainians enter Romania since crisis start

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day). Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]