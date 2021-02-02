EduMin Cimpeanu: Schools reopening decision to be made for each separate locality, not by county

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO Director DSU, despre vaccin: Nu o chestiune cum e cumpărătura, în care poţi să-ţi alegi. Dacă nu accepţi regulile, atunci poţi să nu te vaccinezi

VIDEO Director DSU, despre vaccin: Nu o chestiune cum e cumpărătura, în care poţi să-ţi alegi. Dacă nu accepţi regulile, atunci poţi să nu te vaccinezi

Directorul general al Direcţiei Generale Urgenţe Medicale din cadrul Departamentului… [citeste mai departe]

ANATs Burcea on Romanian tourists stuck in Mexico: It is an abuse, we sent a protest to the embassy

ANATs Burcea on Romanian tourists stuck in Mexico: It is an abuse, we sent a protest to the embassy

The Mexican authorities are making an abuse on the Cancun airport, blocking Romanian tourists, and ANAT sent a protest to the embassy of the United Mexican States in this sense, declared on Tuesday, the… [citeste mai departe]

Sebastian Dobrincu, motivul pentru care s-a apucat de muzică(AUDIO)

Sebastian Dobrincu, motivul pentru care s-a apucat de muzică(AUDIO)

Este cunoscut ca cel mai tânăr milionar din Silicon Valley, dar Sebastian a revenit în țară ca să-și urmeze și un alt vis, muzica.  A lansat alături de Ioana Ignat piesa ,,Inima Naivă” care a avut premiera, în această seară, la Fere și Liza. Prieteni buni, Sebastian… [citeste mai departe]

Căpitanul Tom Moore a decedat din cauza Covid-19, la 100 de ani. Cum a câștigat inimile britanicilor

Căpitanul Tom Moore a decedat din cauza Covid-19, la 100 de ani. Cum a câștigat inimile britanicilor

Căpitanul a fost testat pozitiv săptămâna trecută și a ajuns la spital duminică, din cauza unor probleme de respirație. Vara trecută, după izbucnirea pandemiei de Covid-19, veteranul din al Doilea… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenție finalizată cu succes, circulația reluată pe DN 13 A

Intervenție finalizată cu succes, circulația reluată pe DN 13 A

Combustibilul a fost transvazat cu succes. Traficul feroviar si rutier au fost reluate fara alte probleme. Fortele se intorc la baza, informează ISU Mureș la terminarea intervenției în urma unui accident în care, azi noapte, o cisternă cu combustibil a ajuns în șanț… [citeste mai departe]

Franţa. Guvernul, sfătuit să închidă din nou şcolile, din cauza noilor variante ale coronavirusului

Franţa. Guvernul, sfătuit să închidă din nou şcolile, din cauza noilor variante ale coronavirusului

Directorul Colegiului Medical al Spitalelor din Paris a îndemnat guvernul francez să închidă din nou şcolile, pentru a contracara răspândirea unei variante a coronavirusului, identificată iniţial… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de turiști români sunt blocați pe aeroportul Cancun din Mexic. Li s-au confiscat fără explicații telefoanele, pașapoartele și cardurile

Zeci de turiști români sunt blocați pe aeroportul Cancun din Mexic. Li s-au confiscat fără explicații telefoanele, pașapoartele și cardurile

Vacantă cu peripeţii pentru aproape o sută de turişti români. Sunt blocaţi de ore bune pe Aeroportul Cancun… [citeste mai departe]

ÎPS Teodosie: Nu vom schimba ritualul botezului, nu ne intimidăm

ÎPS Teodosie: Nu vom schimba ritualul botezului, nu ne intimidăm

Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, ÎPS Teodosie, a declarat, citat de Antena 3 că nu se va schimba ritualul botezului, după cazul neelucidat al copilului care a murit la Suceava după ce a intrat în stop cardio-respirator imediat după ce a fost scufundat în cristelniță. „Nu. Nicicum… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Două autospeciale ale poliției au colizionat, în drum spre o intervenție

FOTO: Două autospeciale ale poliției au colizionat, în drum spre o intervenție

Un accident rutier a avut loc în urmă cu puțin timp, pe strada Libertății din municipiu. O autospecială a Poliției și un autoturism au colizionat, s-ar părea, la schimbarea benzii de circulație. Nu ar exista victime. UPDATE: Participanții… [citeste mai departe]

Câine tras cu sania de un copil pe bicicletă, în Râşca, Cluj

Câine tras cu sania de un copil pe bicicletă, în Râşca, Cluj

Un copil din comuna Râşca, judeţul Cluj, a fost filmat în timp ce plimba cu sania, pe zăpadă, un câine. Băiatul a legat sania de bicicletă şi astfel şi-a plimbat câinele pe străzile din comună. Imaginile au fost postate pe Facebook, în urmă cu câteva zile, iar de atunci… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EduMin Cimpeanu: Schools reopening decision to be made for each separate locality, not by county

Publicat:
EduMin Cimpeanu: Schools reopening decision to be made for each separate locality, not by county

The decision to reopen schools on February 8 will be taken separately by each locality, not by county, Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday.

"The decision to resume in-person classes will be taken for each locality, not for the entire county. This situation will have to be known, and must be very visible. (...) There will be weekly assessments that will consider the infection rate in the last 14 days," the EduMin explained on broadcaster Antena 3.

Cimpeanu also mentioned the possibility of a third pandemic wave.

"There is talk of a third wave, but this doesn't…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Citu: Tommorrow, together with President Iohannis, we will make a decision regarding schools

12:05, 01.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday informed that he will make a decision together with President Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday, regarding the manner in which classes will be resumed in schools after February 8, according to AGERPRES. "We will have all the information tomorrow based on which…

'Matei Bals' Fire/Barna: There will be checks; most hospitals function below safety standard

18:10, 29.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna on Friday said in Sibiu that the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) is currently analyzing what measures should be taken in all hospitals in Romania, and checks will be carried out to avoid repeating such tragedies like the ones that has just happened at the…

EduMin Cimpeanu: Opening schools, not conditional upon teaching staff getting vaccinated

18:40, 26.01.2021 - Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday that opening schools on February 8 is not conditional upon the teaching staff getting immunised against the COVID-19, but by epidemiological developments. "Since January 14, it has been publicly announced that vaccination is an important component,…

PM Citu: Decision on reopening of schools - on February 2, based on health situation

15:06, 25.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Monday that the decision to reopen schools will be made on February 2, noting that he wants the schools to be reopened, but what matters is the health situation, "because conditions cannot be relaxed too much and then have pressure put on the health system".…

EduMin Cimpeanu: We are still very much interested in reopening schools

17:10, 24.01.2021 - The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, on Sunday informed the authorities are still very much interested in reopening schools, but a continuous analysis of the epidemiological developments will be carried out first, especially regarding the new coronavirus strain, Cimpeanu told Digi 24 private…

PM Citu on schools' reopening: If things stay as they are, we'll start on February 8

22:21, 19.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu, speaking today on Radio Europa FM, said that the decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken on February 2, and if things regarding the evolution of the COVID pandemic in Romania stay as they are, schools will definitely reopen on February 8 in compliance…

EduMin Cimpeanu says schools to open one way or another

09:45, 08.01.2021 - Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that opening schools on February 8 will be "successful" "one way or another." According to the minister, the problems with virtual teaching are "structural, not circumstantial problems," which "any country meets." "We will manage to…

National Council of Students asks for decentralization of decision-making for reopening of schools

12:00, 04.01.2021 - The National Council of Students (CNE) on Monday asked the Ministry of Education to decentralize the decision-making process for reopening schools, depending on the incidence rate at the local level, and to initiate discussions on the organization of the national exams, so as to have a number of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 03 februarie 2021
Bucuresti 2°C | 11°C
Iasi 2°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 8°C
Timisoara 6°C | 12°C
Constanta 5°C | 11°C
Brasov 1°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 530.370,00 7.543.538,88
II (5/6) 8 22.098,75 -
III (4/6) 534 331,06 -
IV (3/6) 10.088 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.199.758,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 februarie 2021
USD 4.0483
EUR 4.8739
CHF 4.5097
GBP 5.5385
CAD 3.1627
XAU 240.75
JPY 3.8562
CNY 0.6269
AED 1.1021
AUD 3.0821
MDL 0.2331
BGN 2.492

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec