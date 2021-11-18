EduMin Cimpeanu: Physical classes to be allowed in localities with below 3 rate of infection The interim Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated that a CNSU Decision is being prepared, under which the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health will be able to modify the joint order, so that starting on Monday physical classes will be allowed in schools and kindergartens in localities where the infection rate is below 3 per thousand, without depending in any way on the vaccination rate of the teaching staff. He specified that on Thursday in 1,724 localities in Romania the infection rate was less than 3 per thousand inhabitants. Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Interim Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, had an official meeting on Thursday with Thierry Breton, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, visiting Romania, the two officials addressing topical issued on the EU agenda, such as the state of cooperation at European level for overcoming the…

- The interim Education Minister, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced that 67.79 pct of the total number of education units, state and private, have a decision to start classes with physical presence, beginning Monday. This situation applies to 4,847 educational units, with a total number of over 2 million…

- The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated, on Thursday evening, at private broadcaster Digi24, that classes "under no form" will they have physical presence required where the vaccination rate is lower than 60 pct. "There is only one exception that we propose for acceptance in the…

- Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that the vaccination coverage of the teaching staff allowing schools to resume in-person instruction could be set at 60%, but a final decision is expected on Friday, agerpres reports. "According to the discussions so far, 60% of the teaching staff…

- The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, stated on Monday that, in a few days, the National Agency for Medicines will establish the type of non-invasive tests that will be used to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infections in schools, with about 70 million tests to be distributed to schools for this purpose.…

- The technical-scientific support group regarding the management of the highly contagious diseases nationwide has adopted, unanimously, the decoupling of the schools' functioning scenarios from the infection rate in the locality and the adoption of the decisions of suspending physical presence based…

- The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, declared on Monday that 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers can start school with physical attendance and underlined the importance of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination, agerpres reports. "Today 99.7% of the almost 3 million pupils and preschoolers…

- President Klaus Iohannis called, on Thursday, a work session regarding the start of the new school year, where the Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, as well as the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, will take part in.According to the Presidential Administration, the reunion was summoned for…