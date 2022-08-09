EduMin Cimpeanu: No official material from Finance Ministry on possible negative budget revision of Education

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's mid-year consolidated budget deficit increased to 1.71 percent of GDP from 1.57 percent of GDP over January-May 2022, the Finance Ministry informs.

The new education bill regarding the pre-university education foresees a 40pct increase in the salary costs and a 370pct increase in material expenses, the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, said on Monday.

The budget revision will take place at the beginning of August, said the deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania wants to build a real strategic partnership with Hungary.

The automotive industry with its more than 500 companies that operate in Romania is an important sector in the Romanian industry and provides approximately 28% of GDP, Minister of Economy Florin Spataru said on Tuesday, in Craiova, at the event occasioned by the official handover of ownership of…

The Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Tuesday, the simple motion submitted by Save Romania Union (USR) against the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu.

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday that the semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations will be dropped and only one general average will be required at the end of the school year, Agerpres reports.

As many as 2,627 students and pre-schoolers, refugees from Ukraine, have submitted requests to enroll in Romanian schools and kindergartens, 2,554 of these were already distributed, the Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday.