EduMin Cimpeanu: No official material from Finance Ministry on possible negative budget revision of Education

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu said on Tuesday, when asked whether the ministry he leads will be affected by a negative budget revision, that he did not receive an official material from the Ministry of Finance and that he knows that the "Educated Romania" project is supported by the entire coalition.
