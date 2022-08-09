EduMin Cimpeanu: No official material from Finance Ministry on possible negative budget revision of Education

Stiri Recomandate

La Luduș – Gheja se inaugurează un Monument

În acest an, cartierul Gheja din orașul Luduș are un motiv în plus de a-și primi cu bucurie și mândrie consătenii răspândiți prin țară și prin lumea largă, prin realizarea unui eveniment de excepție. Tradiționala sărbătoare comunitară „Gheja în sărbătoare" are în punctul său central inaugurarea Monumentului… [citeste mai departe]

Republicanii din SUA își pregătesc răzbunarea, după percheziția la reședința lui Donald Trump | Mesaj pentru Procurorul General

Liderii Partidului Republican din SUA au anunțat că, după ce vor recăpăta controlul asupra Camerei Reprezentanților, vor demara o… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Provincia Hainan din China se luptă cu focarul de COVID-19

Guvernul local din provincia insulară Hainan din sudul Chinei, care suferă o recrudescență a COVID-19, a luat măsuri specifice pentru a limita răspândirea în continuare a virusului și pentru a asigura aprovizionarea suficientă cu produse de primă necesitate. Insula chineză… [citeste mai departe]

Senatorul Lucian Romașcanu și deputatul Andi Cristea printre buzoienii prezenți la întâlnirile cu președintele Parlamentului din Coreea de Sud   

Articolul Senatorul Lucian Romașcanu și deputatul Andi Cristea printre buzoienii prezenți la întâlnirile… [citeste mai departe]

Florentina Nanescu doreste un camping la Saturn. Sotul este sef serviciu la Primaria Constanta si inculpat intr-un dosar DIICOT

Florentina Nanescu, prin firma Alflor Proiect SRL, a inchiriat 2 hectare de la THR Marea Neagra Pe acel teren va amenaja un camping pe 5.000 mp Firma… [citeste mai departe]

Beneficiile pâinii de secară

Foarte populară în țările nordice, pâinea de secară este mai puțin cunoscută sau populară în România. Cu toate acestea, este foarte hrănitoare și oferă o alternativă excelentă la pâinea tradițională, din făină de grâu. De aceea, în acest articol, dorim să scoatem în evidență acest produs sănătos, care dezvăluie și mai multe arome datorită… [citeste mai departe]

Spînu către Ceban, după ravagiile făcute de furtună: Ion, poți să faci km de trotuare, dar o ploaie ploaie arată cât de prost gestionezi

Ministrul Infrastructurii și Dezvoltării Regionale, Andrei Spînu a venit cu critici către primarul capitalei Ion… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal de alarmă tras de ministrul mediului: Risc major de deșertificare în România, dacă nu se intervine serios

Ministrul Mediului, Tanczos Barna, afirmă, marţi seară, că deşertificarea reprezintă un risc pentru România, mai ales în zona de sud. Strategia Naţională pentru Prevenirea… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă la Cernavodă: 77 cm până la cea de-a doua treaptă de avertizare

La stația hidrometrică de la Cernavodă a fost atinsă prima treaptă de avertizare (de restricții) și mai sunt 0,75 metri (= 75 cm) până la atingerea treptei II, valoare în jurul căreia va rămâne până în 15 august a.c., anunță Apele Române. Treapta I înseamnă… [citeste mai departe]

Programul complet al Festivalului de Artă Medievală ”Ștefan cel Mare” de la Suceava  

Festivalul de Artă Medievală Ştefan cel Mare, organizat de Consiliul Judeţean Suceava, Muzeul Național al Bucovinei, în asociere cu Primăria Municipiului Suceava, revine cu cea de-a XIV-a ediţie. Atmosfera medievală… [citeste mai departe]


EduMin Cimpeanu: No official material from Finance Ministry on possible negative budget revision of Education

EduMin Cimpeanu: No official material from Finance Ministry on possible negative budget revision of Education

Minister of said on Tuesday, when asked whether the ministry he leads will be affected by a negative budget revision, that he did not receive an official material from the Ministry of Finance and that he knows that the "" project is supported by the entire coalition.

