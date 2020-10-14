Education Ministry: 789 schools holding online-only classes, 5,234 apply rotating attendance schedule

Stiri Recomandate

Doi adolescenți sibieni căutați de polițiști! I-ați văzut? SUNAȚI LA 112!

    Polițiștii sibieni caută o minoră în vârstă de 15 ani și un minor în vârstă de 16 ani, a căror plecare voluntară de la domiciliu a fost sesizată încă din data de 11 octombrie. Cetățenii care pot oferi informații cu privire la persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Record de viteză în spaţiu. O capsulă Soyuz, cu trei astronauţi, a parcurs în trei ore distanţa până la Staţia Spaţială

Lansat la ora 05:45 GMT de pe cosmodromul rusesc Baikonur din Kazahstan, vehiculul Soyuz MS-17 s-a conectat cu ISS la ora 08:48 GMT. "Un nou… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolitul Teofan: Prezenţa epidemiei în viaţa noastră ne aşază în faţa unor întrebări pe care nu le putem ocoli

În cuvântul rostit la sărbătoarea Sfintei Parascheva de la Iaşi, desfăşurată anul acesta cu restricţii, Mitropolitul Teofan a făcut o trecere în revistă… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal teribil: doi oameni au decedat, după o depășire periculoasă; impact între o cifă și un autoturism (foto și video)

Un accident rutier mortal a avut loc miercuri în Izvorul Crișului, din județul Cluj, între un autoturism și o autoutilitară. Coliziunea...… [citeste mai departe]

Descindere în biroul soţului Vioricăi Dăncilă! Ce se întâmplă chiar în aceste momente

Se pare că Viorica Dăncilă trece în aceste ore prin momente grele. Conform unor suse apropiate, soțul fostului premier ar avea probleme cu legea. Chiar la această oră au loc percheziții la biroul acestuia. Descindere… [citeste mai departe]

Carambol pe o stradă din Sibiu, din cauza unui șofer băut care a fugit de la locul accidentului

Patru mașini a fost implicate într-un carambol, miercuri, pe o stradă din orașul Sibiu, din cauza unui șofer beat. Acesta a fugit de la locul accidentului, fiind găsit, la scurt timp, de polițiști. Un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Jandarmii au lăsat pe oricine să intre la moaște. Interdicția de la Iași n-a ținut mult pentru a evita ”războiul religios”

La Iași, așa cum era de așteptat, au venit și numeroși pelerini din țară, unii de la distanțe mari, să se roage la moaștele Sfintei Cuvioase… [citeste mai departe]

Colegiul Național “Petru Rareș” Suceava a primit OK-ul pentru scenariul roșu. În județ aproape 5% din școli funcționează exclusiv online

Prefectul județului Suceava, Alexandru Moldovan, a convocat astăzi 14.10.2020, în ședință extraordinară,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se muşcă lupii-n haită la Zoo Reşiţa

REŞIŢA – Trista rivalitate dintre doi lupi bătrâni, prezentată în imagini pe Facebook, a trezit din nou reacţia opiniei publice. Dincolo de fireasca lecţie de zoologie, în spatele rănilor se ascunde o realitate crudă: traiul în haită atrage noi muşcături animalului rănit, izolarea însă îl omoară încet…  Grădina… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca, inclus pe „harta green” a orașelor UE care aduc un impact climatic pozitiv

Orașul Cluj-Napoca a fost inclus de Comitetul European al Regiunilor (CoR) pe harta modelelor de bune practici europene în proiecte cu impact asupra schimbărilor climatice. &"Orașul nostru este dat exemplu alături… [citeste mai departe]


Education Ministry: 789 schools holding online-only classes, 5,234 apply rotating attendance schedule

Publicat:
Education Ministry: 789 schools holding online-only classes, 5,234 apply rotating attendance schedule

A number of 789 educational units are currently operating under the 3rd, online-only learning scenario, and 5,234 work according to the 2nd, mixed scenario, the Ministry of Education and Research informed on Wednesday.

According to data reported by the county and Bucharest school inspectorates, the situation as of Wednesday at noon was as follows:

* 11,633 educational units under the 1st scenario 1: daily face-to-face attendance for all preschoolers and students in the educational units, with the observance and enforcement of all the sanitary protection regulations;

* 5,234…

