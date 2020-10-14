Education Ministry: 789 schools holding online-only classes, 5,234 apply rotating attendance schedule A number of 789 educational units are currently operating under the 3rd, online-only learning scenario, and 5,234 work according to the 2nd, mixed scenario, the Ministry of Education and Research informed on Wednesday. According to data reported by the county and Bucharest school inspectorates, the situation as of Wednesday at noon was as follows: * 11,633 educational units under the 1st scenario 1: daily face-to-face attendance for all preschoolers and students in the educational units, with the observance and enforcement of all the sanitary protection regulations; * 5,234… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

