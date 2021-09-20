Stiri Recomandate

Sfântul Mare Mucenic Eustație cinstit în București

Sfântul Mare Mucenic Eustație cinstit în București

Luni, 20 septembrie 2021, Biserica Iancu Vechi-Mătăsari și-a sărbătorit hramul închinat Sfântului Mare Mucenic Eustație. Credincioșii au participat la Sfânta Liturghie, urmată de slujba parastasului pentru ctitorii, slujitorii și membrii comu­nității parohiale trecuți la cele veșnice, notează… [citeste mai departe]

Cristiano Ronaldo a fost victima unei escrocherii timp de mai bine de trei ani

Cristiano Ronaldo a fost victima unei escrocherii timp de mai bine de trei ani

Atacantul portughez al echipei Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, a fost victima unei escrocherii timp de mai bine de trei ani de către o angajată a unei agenţii de turism, informează Jornal de Noticias, citat de RMC Sport. Jucătorul de 36 de… [citeste mai departe]

Durerea articulară

Durerea articulară

De la adolescență până la bătrânețe și chiar din copilărie, toți ne confruntăm cu dureri articulare, fie că sunt traumatice, inflamatorii, mecanice si fugim la doctor sau farmacie pentru a cere sfatul sau un unguent.  De unde știm de unde vine durerea? Și cum să o tratezi? Articulații, structuri complexe și variate Cu aproximativ 400 de articulații, corpul uman… [citeste mai departe]

Official Daianu: Financial crisis and pandemic push public debt up to 47pct of GDP in end-2020

Official Daianu: Financial crisis and pandemic push public debt up to 47pct of GDP in end-2020

The financial crisis and the pandemic have led to an increase in the public debt from about 15% of GDP in 2008 up to over 47% of GDP at the end of 2020, with a fiscal consolidation with an average annual deficit… [citeste mai departe]

Ne-a luat prin surprindere

Ne-a luat prin surprindere

Având în vedere că pandemia a început acum un an și jumătate, Ținând cont de faptul că suntem în valul 4 al pandemiei, Păstrând vie în minte amintirea situației crunte în care s-au aflat spitalele acum șase luni, în valul 3, Știut fiind faptul că numărul cazurilor noi de COVID-19 a reînceput să crească de la mijlocul lunii iulie,Luând în considerare… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi drogați sau băuți, prinși de polițiști în Timiș, în weekend

Șoferi drogați sau băuți, prinși de polițiști în Timiș, în weekend

Dosare penale pe numele a trei șoferi, în weekend, în Timiș. Ei sunt sunt cercetați penal după ce au fost prinși la volan deși erau drogați sau sub influența alcoolului. Mai mult, unul dintre ei nu avea nici permis de conducere. [citeste mai departe]

Olimpism / „Împreună pentru un viitor comun" - deviza oficială a JO de Iarnă de la Beijing 2022

Olimpism / „Împreună pentru un viitor comun” - deviza oficială a JO de Iarnă de la Beijing 2022

„Împreună pentru un viitor comun” - aceasta este deviza oficială a Jocurilor Olimpice și Paralimpice de Iarnă de la Beijing 2022. Deviza a fost lansată la o ceremonie desfășurată la Beijing, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Top transferuri la granzii Europei: Deși l-au luat pe Messi, PSG nu este principala favorită la Champions League

Top transferuri la granzii Europei: Deși l-au luat pe Messi, PSG nu este principala favorită la Champions League

Vara aceasta au efectuate câteva mutări surprinzătoare pe piața transferurilor din fotbal. Cele mai răsunătoare transferuri au fost efectuate de francezii de la PSG, care s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Reteag: Și-a amenințat repetat mama cu moartea. S-a emis ordin de protecție

Reteag: Și-a amenințat repetat mama cu moartea. S-a emis ordin de protecție

Polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Petru Rareș au emis duminică, 19 septembrie un ordin de protecție provizoriu împotriva unui bărbat din Reteag. O femeie de 58 ani din Reteag a sesizat polițiștii cu privire la faptul că fiul acesteia un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

GRAFIC: Evoluția numărului de pacienți internați la ATI, în ultimele 14 zile. Doar 19 paturi libere mai există la nivel național

GRAFIC: Evoluția numărului de pacienți internați la ATI, în ultimele 14 zile. Doar 19 paturi libere mai există la nivel național

GRAFIC: Evoluția numărului de pacienți internați la ATI, în ultimele 14 zile. Doar 19 paturi libere mai există la nivel național Numărul… [citeste mai departe]


Education Minister Sorin Cîmpeanu: Bucharest schools could go online in about a month

Publicat:
Education Minister Sorin Cîmpeanu: Bucharest schools could go online in about a month

It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister . Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand inhabitants. If this threshold is exceeded, students […] The post Education Minister : Bucharest schools could go online in about a month appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat

08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…

School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students

11:35, 13.09.2021 - Almost 3 million students in Romania start the new school year 2021-2022 on Monday but not all return to in-person classes. Schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants and if this threshold is exceeded, students will move to online…

30.000 de elevi intre 12 și 15 ani incep anul școlar vaccinați impotriva Covid-19. Profesorii s-au vaccinați in proporție de 60%

09:20, 20.08.2021 - Aproximativ 30.000 de elevi cu varste cuprinse intre 12 și 15 ani s-au vaccinat in vacanța de vara impotriva Covid-19. Numarul este mult mai mare la categoria de varsta 16-19 ani unde, potrivit ministrului Sorin Cimpeanu, s-au vaccinat aproximativ 145.000. In ceea ce privește personalul din Invațamant,…

France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review

17:15, 02.08.2021 - The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg.  The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…

European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

14:10, 19.07.2021 - European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure

14:40, 16.07.2021 - The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters.  As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

75% din contestațiile la Evaluarea Naționala, in favoarea elevilor. Note marite chiar și cu 3,5 puncte. Ministrul Educației crede ca la BAC vor fi și mai multe

16:45, 05.07.2021 - Contestațiile de la Evaluarea Naționala au dus la diferențe uriașe intre notele inițiale și cele finale. In jur de 12.000 de elevi s-au trezit cu note marite, unele chiar și cu 3,5 puncte. Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cimpeanu, a anunțat ca din cele 20.000 contestații, depuse la Evaluarea Naționala, au…

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…


