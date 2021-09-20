Education Minister Sorin Cîmpeanu: Bucharest schools could go online in about a monthPublicat:
It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand inhabitants. If this threshold is exceeded, students […] The post Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu: Bucharest schools could go online in about a month appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Italia impune obligativitatea pașaportului COVID pentru toți angajații, inclusiv cei din privat
08:35, 16.09.2021 - Italia se pregateste sa impuna obligativitatea pasaportului verde COVID-19 pentru toti angajatii, inclusiv din sectorul privat, incepand de luna viitoare, urmand sa devina prima tara europeana care ia o astfel de decizie, transmite Reuters. Italia se afla printre statele care au impus acest pasaport…
School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students
11:35, 13.09.2021 - Almost 3 million students in Romania start the new school year 2021-2022 on Monday but not all return to in-person classes. Schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants and if this threshold is exceeded, students will move to online…
30.000 de elevi intre 12 și 15 ani incep anul școlar vaccinați impotriva Covid-19. Profesorii s-au vaccinați in proporție de 60%
09:20, 20.08.2021 - Aproximativ 30.000 de elevi cu varste cuprinse intre 12 și 15 ani s-au vaccinat in vacanța de vara impotriva Covid-19. Numarul este mult mai mare la categoria de varsta 16-19 ani unde, potrivit ministrului Sorin Cimpeanu, s-au vaccinat aproximativ 145.000. In ceea ce privește personalul din Invațamant,…
France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review
17:15, 02.08.2021 - The French government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg. The French anger stems from Britain’s decision…
European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival
14:10, 19.07.2021 - European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…
Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure
14:40, 16.07.2021 - The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters. As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…
75% din contestațiile la Evaluarea Naționala, in favoarea elevilor. Note marite chiar și cu 3,5 puncte. Ministrul Educației crede ca la BAC vor fi și mai multe
16:45, 05.07.2021 - Contestațiile de la Evaluarea Naționala au dus la diferențe uriașe intre notele inițiale și cele finale. In jur de 12.000 de elevi s-au trezit cu note marite, unele chiar și cu 3,5 puncte. Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cimpeanu, a anunțat ca din cele 20.000 contestații, depuse la Evaluarea Naționala, au…
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…