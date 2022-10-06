Economy Minister Spataru: There are producers who said they are reducing production capacities

Stiri Recomandate

Uber se arată din nou interesată de mașinile care se conduc singure și semnează un parteneriat

Uber se arată din nou interesată de mașinile care se conduc singure și semnează un parteneriat

Uber își arată din nou interesul pentru mașinile care se pot conduce singure, la doi ani după ce a vândut divizia de mașini autonome. Uber a semnat acum un parteneriat cu Motional Inc pentru ca pasagerii… [citeste mai departe]

Îngrijorător! Numărul europenilor cu probleme de sănătate mintală, în creștere şi după relaxarea restricţiilor COVID

Îngrijorător! Numărul europenilor cu probleme de sănătate mintală, în creștere şi după relaxarea restricţiilor COVID

Sondajele realizate în rândul a 200.000 de persoane arată că numărul europenilor care afirmă că se confruntă cu probleme de sănătate mintală a crescut… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta: Prelegere si dubla lansare de carte in domeniul juridic- Ce este si ce ar trebui sa fie o teza de doctorat

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta: Prelegere si dubla lansare de carte in domeniul juridic- Ce este si ce ar trebui sa fie o teza de doctorat

Facultatea de Drept si Stiinte Administrative FDSA din cadrul Universitatii Ovidius din Constanta UOC organizeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Care a fost scopul prezenței polițiștilor la Ulmeni?

Care a fost scopul prezenței polițiștilor la Ulmeni?

Polițiștii au fost prezenți la Zilele Orașului Ulmeni pentru responsabilizarea șoferilor cu privire la riscul rutier generat de consumul de alcool și substanțe interzise, pe linia combaterii principalelor cauze generatoare de accidente rutiere grave, dar și pe linie economică împreună cu polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este necesară o unealtă de sertizare și cum se utilizează?

De ce este necesară o unealtă de sertizare și cum se utilizează?

Continut oferit de Partener extern. Dacă doriți să îmbinați conectori și cabluri, atunci trebuie să vă familiarizați cu procesul de sertizare, deoarece este metoda cea mai preferată în comparație cu lipirea. Practic, sertizarea este o modalitate de îmbinare a bucăților… [citeste mai departe]

Controalele polițiștilor arădeni s-au lăsat cu amenzi

Controalele polițiștilor arădeni s-au lăsat cu amenzi

Comunicat. La sfârșitul lunii septembrie, timp de o săptămână, polițiștii de ordine publică, rutieră, proximitate și investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Arad, împreună cu... [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, după ce a cerut „toleranță zero" față de plagiate: Legile se referă la viitor, nu la trecut

Iohannis, după ce a cerut „toleranță zero” față de plagiate: Legile se referă la viitor, nu la trecut

Președintele Klaus Iohannis face precizări clare în scandalul plagiatelor care au zguduit scena politică din România. După demisia lui Cîmpeanu, Iohannis spune că vrea ca astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbați din Pitești încarcerați în urma încălcării măsurii controlului judiciar

Bărbați din Pitești încarcerați în urma încălcării măsurii controlului judiciar

În ziua de 5 octombrie a.c., polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații Criminale Argeș, cu sprijinul polițiștilor din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Pitești, au pus în executare două mandate de arestare preventivă, emise de Curtea… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat Pavel Popescu: Angajați ai ambasadei ruse culeg informații la evenimente oficiale unde nu sunt invitați

Deputat Pavel Popescu: Angajați ai ambasadei ruse culeg informații la evenimente oficiale unde nu sunt invitați

Fostul președinte al Comisiei de apărare din cadrul Camerei Deputaților, Pavel Popescu, spune, joi, că „angajați ai ambasadei Federației Ruse la București efectuează acțiuni… [citeste mai departe]

President Iohannis: Gas price capping is under discussion at EU level; were waiting for concrete measures

President Iohannis: Gas price capping is under discussion at EU level; were waiting for concrete measures

The European Commission should come up with a clear plan in terms of the temporary capping of the natural gas price at the European Union level, based on which we will discuss what to do next,… [citeste mai departe]


Economy Minister Spataru: There are producers who said they are reducing production capacities

Economy Minister Spataru: There are producers who said they are reducing production capacities

There are producers who said that they are reducing their production capacities following the increase in energy prices, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Thursday, in Targoviste.

