Economy Minister Spataru: There are producers who said they are reducing production capacities There are producers who said that they are reducing their production capacities following the increase in energy prices, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said on Thursday, in Targoviste. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați și documente incendiare. Echipa… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Actor Alexandru Arsinel died on Thursday at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, medical sources told AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

- Romania received, on Thursday, 5,060 doses of monkeypox vaccine, based on a donation contract concluded between the Ministry of Health and the European Commission, the ministry informs in a press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Thursday's session, with transactions exceeding 2.06 million lei (419,806 euros) 45 minutes into the operations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dancu on Thursday attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 2.627 million RON (540,827 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 40 minutes after the start of trades. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Thursday that there is space and mostly need for an increase in pensions next year, nonetheless he didn't advance any percentage, adding that the final decision would be made in the coalition. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange for heavy rain, until Thursday morning, in most parts of southern Oltenia, in northwestern Muntenia and locally in the Meridional Carpathians. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- The bilateral relationship between Romania and France is at a three-decade high, ever since our countries share the same values and principles, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, on the occasion of Bastille Day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…