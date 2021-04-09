Economy Minister Nasui signs three agreements between Romania and Hungary, in Budapest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministers of Health and Economy, Vlad Voiculescu and Claudiu Nasui have met on Friday, during a shared work group, with representatives from the hotel industry in Romania, the discussions being about the plan to open the business environment. According to a briefing of the Ministry of…

- The Romanian state will issue certificates for Romanians who had their COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel as tourists, documents which will be recognized by Greece, declared on Friday, the minister of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, at the end of the meeting with the Greek…

- The tourist season in Greek will officially start on May 14, but the Romanian tourists and the ones from the EU will be allowed to come starting in mid-April to be able to spend the Easter Holiday in this country, the Greek Minister of Tourism, Charis Theocharis, who is currently paying a visit to…

- Airbus Helicopters and IAR have inked an Industrial Cooperation Agreement for the customization of the H145M helicopter for the Romanian armed forces' attack missions, in the presence of Claudiu Nasui, minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, and Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, according…

- The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Friday stated that he cannot blame, under any circumstances, President Klaus Iohannis for what happened with the "August 10" file, related to the 2018 protests, according to AGERPRES. "By no means can I believe that President Klaus Iohannis is responsible…

- The 2021 budget of the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) received a favorable opinion on Friday from the joint Parliament's Committees for Budget, Finance, and Banks, according to AGERPRES. The budget of the Ministry of Economy was approved with 25 votes "in favour"…

- The Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, gave his approval for the allocation of 2.5 billion RON for supporting the operators from the tourism industry, the president of the Romanian Hotels and Restaurants' Employers Association (HORA) Daniel Mischie declared, on Monday,…

- Direct payments in 2020 by the National Defense Ministry to Romanian companies totaled over 1.5 billion lei, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, mentioning also that payments for infrastructure works stood at about 750 million lei. "The National Defense Ministry wants to engage…