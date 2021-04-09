Economy Minister Nasui signs three agreements between Romania and Hungary, in Budapest

Stiri Recomandate

Federaţia Română de Fotbal a anunţat la Comitetul Olimpic Sportiv Român lotul extins al selecţionatei României pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. Conform site-ului FRF , selecţionerul Mirel Rădoi a ales pe lista lărgită 61 de jucători. Dintre aceștia 24 evoluează în străinătate. Regulamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de vegetatie, in apropierea localitatii Garvan, judetul Tulcea. Totul a pornit de la un foc deschis. Salvatorii avertizeaza cu privire la incendiile provocate.In jurul orei 16:30, militarii Sectiei de pompieri Macin au… [citeste mai departe]

Scafandri se aflau la aproximativ 500 metri in larg. Surse apropiate anchetei au declarat, pentru ZIUA de Constanta, ca cei doi scafandri ar fi angajati ai firmei care se ocupa de monitorizarea biodiversitatii in cadrul proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

In urma cu cateva zile, Primaria Constanta anunta ca sumele pentru care au fost dati in judecata de municipalitate protagonistii Dosarului Retrocedarilor se ridica la un total de 11.733.999 de dolari si, respectiv, 11.011.021,40 euro. ZIUA… [citeste mai departe]

Când rămâi fără aer, senzaţia este că s-a terminat lumea! O spune pilotul de raliu Titi Aur care a… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Baciu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Sănătății, a anunțat că România primește săptămâna viitoare 60.000 de doze Johnson&Johnson. Acest vaccin este diferit față de restul dozelor, deoarece este administrat doar o singură dată. „Azi am fost anunțați… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin electronic 2021. Vezi ce date va conține CIP-ul şi cum va fi folosită semnătura electronică ATP Motors. Campanii de nerefuzat. Noi  îți găsim soluția! AGASTIA SERV – Descopera ofertele de… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Philip, soţul reginei Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, a încetat din viaţă, la vârsta de 99 de ani, a anunţat vineri Palatul Buckingham. Postul de televiziune BBC a realizat o galerie foto impresionantă care… [citeste mai departe]


Economy Minister Nasui signs three agreements between Romania and Hungary, in Budapest

Publicat:
Economy Minister Nasui signs three agreements between Romania and Hungary, in Budapest

of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, , and his Hungarian counterpart, , signed three agreements between Budapest and Hungary in Budapest on Friday, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Today I am in Budapest, where I signed with , my Hungarian counterpart, three agreements between Romania and Hungary. The first is a protocol for the operationalization of the , a structure through which to improve economic cooperation between Romania and Hungary. The second is the agreement for the establishment of the Romania-Hungary Bilateral…

