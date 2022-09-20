ECB’s Muller says rates still far from level to slow economy

Stiri Recomandate

Compensarea carburanților cu 50 de bani, prelungită de Guvern pentru încă trei luni

Coaliția a decis, luni, 19 septembrie, ca măsura de compensare a carburanților cu 50 de bani per litru să rămână în vigoare încă trei luni. Coaliția a decis, în ședința de luni, ca măsura compensării carburanților cu 50 de bani… [citeste mai departe]

Compania de distribuţie a gazelor Bulgargaz va lansa marţi trei licitaţii pentru gaze naturale lichefiate pentru a evita apariţia unor probleme în aprovizionarea cu gaze la iarnă,… [citeste mai departe]

Un candidat la un post de deputat al Fratelli d'Italia (FdI), partid pro-fascist favorit la alegerile de la 25 septembrie din Italia, a fost suspendat… [citeste mai departe]

Drumarii de la Districtul Bâlea au intervenit azi dimineață cu un utilaj cu lamă și au răspândit o tona și jumătate de sare pentru curățarea carosabilului de zăpada așternută peste noapte. Stratul de zăpadă măsoară în jur de 3 cm iar temperaturile de azi dimineață au coborât sub – 3 grade. Drumarii îi roagă pe… [citeste mai departe]

Oficialii instalaţi de Rusia în regiunea ucraineană Herson au anunţat că au decis să organizeze un referendum privind alipirea… [citeste mai departe]

Gruparea Chindia Târgovişte a anunţat, marţi, rezilierea de comun acord a contractului cu antrenorul Adrian Mihalcea, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]

La fiecare patru secunde o persoană moare de foame, astfel că 238 de organizații neguvernamentale cer liderilor de la a 77-a Adunare Generală a ONU să ia măsuri decisive… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă| Încă o organizație a femeilor liberale constituită în Alba: OFL Teiuș și-a ales structura de conducere Săptămâna trecută… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Consumatorilor (ANPC) anunță că a demarat o serie de acțiuni de control, la nivelul întregii țări, la furnizorii de energie electrică, în urma creșterii numărului de reclamații înregistrate de… [citeste mai departe]

Câștigătorii sezonului 4 Mireasa, Ela și Petrică, au decis să se căsătorească religios. Cei doi tineri au anunțat data nunții. Ela și Petrică se… [citeste mai departe]


ECB’s Muller says rates still far from level to slow economy

Publicat:
ECB’s Muller says rates still far from level to slow economy

European Central Bank Governing Council member called for “sufficiently robust and decisive” action to tackle record euro-zone inflation, saying interest rates remain far from levels that would restrict economic expansion, according to Bloomberg.  Even after a half-point increase in July and a 75 basis-point hike this month, borrowing costs are “in the historical […] The post ECB’s Muller says rates still far from level to slow economy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

