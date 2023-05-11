ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations rose significantly Consumer expectations for euro-zone inflation rose “significantly” in March, bolstering the case of European Central Bank officials who say interest-rate increases may need to persist beyond the summer, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months increased to 5% from 4.6% in February, the ECB said on Thursday in its monthly survey. For three […] The post ECB says consumers’ inflation expectations rose significantly appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

