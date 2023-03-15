ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO. Soldații lui Putin au primit blindate de pe vremea lui Stalin și Hrușciov

FOTO. Soldații lui Putin au primit blindate de pe vremea lui Stalin și Hrușciov

Soldații trimiși de Putin în Ucraina au primit blindate fabricate în perioada Uniunii Sovietice și care datează de pe vremea când aceasta era condusă de Iosif Stalin sau Nikita Hrușciov. Ministerul britanic al Apărării a făcut referire… [citeste mai departe]

Video - Nicolae Ciucă anunță finanțări de 26 de milioane de euro pentru afaceriștii din România

Video - Nicolae Ciucă anunță finanțări de 26 de milioane de euro pentru afaceriștii din România

România continuă demersurile speciale pentru implementarea PNRR. Proiectele cu bani europeni vizează de la reforme de pensii, la reforme pe mediu sau digitalizare. Una din componentele cheie este… [citeste mai departe]

CNAIR: serviciul de emitere a rovinietei ar putea fi întrerupt, la noapte. Lucrări la sistemul de comunicații

CNAIR: serviciul de emitere a rovinietei ar putea fi întrerupt, la noapte. Lucrări la sistemul de comunicații

CNAIR: serviciul de emitere a rovinietei ar putea fi întrerupt, la noapte. Lucrări la sistemul de comunicații CNAIR a transmis că joi ar putea fi întreruperi la serviciul de emitere… [citeste mai departe]

Horia Georgescu, pentru HoReCa, Ceaușescu

Horia Georgescu, pentru HoReCa, Ceaușescu

Ordonanța ce impune schimbarea meniurilor unităților de alimentație publică este o lege populistă, nocivă pentru mediul economic și populație. Autoritatea Națională pentru Protecția Consumatorilor (ANPC), condusă de Horia Georgescu, puternic susținut de Guvernul Ciucă, vrea ca și cea mai amărâtă cârciumă și covrigăria… [citeste mai departe]

350 de sindicaliști din învățământul buzoian vor ieși mâine în stradă

350 de sindicaliști din învățământul buzoian vor ieși mâine în stradă

Joi, 16 martie, începând cu ora 12.00, 350 de membri ai Sindicatului Învățământului Preuniversitar „Prof. I. Neacșu” vor participa la pichetarea Prefecturii. Sindicatul buzoian, organizație reprezentativă a salariaților din învățământ, a hotărât… [citeste mai departe]

Doi migranți, opriți la frontiera cu Ungaria

Doi migranți, opriți la frontiera cu Ungaria

Poliţiştii de frontieră sătmăreni au depistat doi cetăţeni – din Afganistan, respectiv Sudan – care au încercat să treacă ilegal frontiera din România în Ungaria. Cei doi sunt cercetați penal pentru fapta săvârșită. Marți, 14 martie a.c., în jurul orei 16.30, o patrulă din cadrul Sectorului Poliției de Frontieră… [citeste mai departe]

Concediată pentru că fura din gențile clienților, ajunsă director de bibliotecă județeană și în conducerea Şantierului Naval Damen Mangalia

Concediată pentru că fura din gențile clienților, ajunsă director de bibliotecă județeană și în conducerea Şantierului Naval Damen Mangalia

Marinela Voivozeanu, purtătoare de cuvânt Consiliului Județean Călărași și șefa femeilor social democrate… [citeste mai departe]

Cum plănuia fugarul Arsene numirile politice din toaletă - Stenograme explozive

Cum plănuia fugarul Arsene numirile politice din toaletă - Stenograme explozive

Discuții în toaletă, cu robinetul de apă deschis și cu uscătoarele de mâini pornite. Așa ar fi avut loc, spun procurorii, discuțiile lui Ionel Arsene în care punea la cale afacerile sale ilegale. Președintele Consiliului Județean Neamț este… [citeste mai departe]

Jurassic Expo la Arad. Copiii pot vizita expoziția de dinozauri robotizați, de vineri, în parcarea de la Remarkt

Jurassic Expo la Arad. Copiii pot vizita expoziția de dinozauri robotizați, de vineri, în parcarea de la Remarkt

Expoziția itinerantă de dinozauri Jurassic Expo își va deschide porțile la Arad, de vineri, 17 martie, într-un cort special amenajat în parcarea de la Remarkt... The post… [citeste mai departe]

UE va cumpăra un radar pentru Republica Moldova. Câți bani va primi armata de la Chișinău

UE va cumpăra un radar pentru Republica Moldova. Câți bani va primi armata de la Chișinău

Uniunea Europeană urmează să aloce încă 40 de milioane de euro pentru armata Republicii Moldova, iar cea mai mare parte din sumă va fi cheltuită pentru achiziția unui radar, transmite miercuri Radio Europa Liberă… [citeste mai departe]


ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says

ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says

policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters. Investors had begun to doubt the ECB’s commitment to another big rate hike this week after the collapse of Silicon […] The post ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout

20:55, 13.03.2023 - European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Pan-European STOXX banking index was…

Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…

Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for E 1.26 bln

10:10, 09.03.2023 - Italy‘s biggest utility Enel Spa on Thursday said it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece‘s Public Power Corp (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros as part of efforts to cut debt and focus on cleaner energy, according to Reuters. Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said in a…

Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting

15:50, 02.03.2023 - The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign…

Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report

09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…

Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites

13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

11:46, 19.01.2023 - Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said, according to Reuters. “We have…

More than half of German companies report labour shortages

12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies…


