ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil, source says

European Central Bank policymakers are still leaning towards a half-percentage-point rate hike on Thursday, despite turmoil in the banking sector, as they expect inflation will remain too high in coming years, a source told Reuters. Investors had begun to doubt the ECB's commitment to another big rate hike this week after the collapse of Silicon
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout
20:55, 13.03.2023 - European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Pan-European STOXX banking index was…
Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest
10:51, 09.03.2023 - Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agents” after two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the European Union, according to Reuters. The Georgian Dream ruling…
Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for E 1.26 bln
10:10, 09.03.2023 - Italy‘s biggest utility Enel Spa on Thursday said it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece‘s Public Power Corp (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros as part of efforts to cut debt and focus on cleaner energy, according to Reuters. Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said in a…
Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting
15:50, 02.03.2023 - The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign…
Russia calls for international probe into Nord Stream blasts after blogger report
09:55, 09.02.2023 - A blog by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Russia’s top lawmaker said on Thursday, Reuters reports. The White House on Wednesday dismissed the report,…
Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites
13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
11:46, 19.01.2023 - Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said, according to Reuters. “We have…
More than half of German companies report labour shortages
12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The proportion of companies…