EC approves Romania’s €2.7bln restructuring plan for CE OlteniaPublicat:
The European Commission (EC) said on Wednesday it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to E2.66bln in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), according to See News. “The measure, approved under EU state aid rules, will enable the company to finance its restructuring plan and restore its long-term viability without […] The post EC approves Romania’s E2.7bln restructuring plan for CE Oltenia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
