Twitter a suspendat un cont care publica anticipat răspunsurile corecte la jocul de cuvinte Wordle

Reţeaua de socializare Twitter a suspendat miercuri un cont robotizat care îi insulta pe participanţii la jocul de cuvinte "Wordle", devenit un veritabil fenomen mondial, şi dezvăluia anticipat răspunsurile… [citeste mai departe]

Un TIR încărcat cu grâu a lunecat într-un șanț

Un camion încărcat cu grâu s-a răsturnat într-un șanț pluvial, din cauza carosabilului acoperit cu polei.Potrivit poliției, accidentul s-a produs noaptea trecută, în apropierea localității Ciobanovca, raionul Anenii Noi. [citeste mai departe]

Voleibaliştii de la SCM Zalău s-au apropiat la cinci puncte de play-off

Victorie categorică obţinută miercuri seara, pe teren propriu, de voleibaliştii de la SCM Zalău, în faţa celor de la Ştiinţa Explorări Baia Mare. Echipa pregătită de argentinianul Horacio Dileo s-a impus cu 3 – 0 în faţa maramureşenilor lui Marius Botea,… [citeste mai departe]

Spania reabilitează vrăjitoarele. Decizia parlamentului din Catalonia

Catalonia reabilitează „vrăjitoarele”, „victime ale persecuției misogine”. O rezoluție în acest sens a fost adoptată cu o largă majoritate, miercuri, în parlamentul regional. Torturate, spânzurate, acuzate fără probe de infracțiuni: parlamentul regiunii spaniole… [citeste mai departe]

Roca Industry starts trading on BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that Roca Industry, a Romanian holding company that brings together the companies in the field of construction materials in the portfolio of ROCA Investments started trading on BVB under the stock symbol ROC1, according to a press release. Roca Industry is listed on the AeRO… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ S-a născut în cămașă! Momentul în care o persoană aproape ajunge sub roțile unui automobil

O persoană a fost la un pas de a fi strivit de un automobil pe strada Ismail din Capitală. Din imaginile publicate pe rețele de socializare, vedem cu tânără aleargă pe traseu. Acesta ar… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul dublului asasinat din Iași, descris de judecători. Hanoracul ars și rana de la mână, două dintre probele cheie împotriva principalului suspect

Judecătorul care a decis arestarea preventivă a tânărului Ahmed Sami El Bourkadi, bănuit… [citeste mai departe]

Buletin coronavirus. Au fost inregistrate 1.364 de cazuri noi la Constanta

Peste 1.300 de cazuri noi la Constanta.In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 31.683 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 , cu 2.572 mai putin decat in ziua anterioara.3.388 dintre cazurile noi din 24 de ore… [citeste mai departe]

Bistrița-Năsăud, printre județele din țară cu cele mai multe paturi ocupate în spitale. Paturile pentru copiii cu Covid, suplimentate

Bistrița-Năsăud se numără printre județele din țară cu cele mai multe paturi ocupate în spitalele dedicate Covid. Odată… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, răspuns categoric, să audă și Cîțu: „Să depășim zona de declarații politice și de fandoseli” – VIDEO

Liderul social-democrat a avut un răspuns categoric la mesajul venit recent de la fostul premier Cîțu, actualul număr 1 de la PNL, partid alături de… [citeste mai departe]


EC approves Romania’s €2.7bln restructuring plan for CE Oltenia

Publicat:
(EC) said on Wednesday it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to E2.66bln in restructuring aid to energy company (CE Oltenia), according to . “The measure, approved under EU state aid rules, will enable the company to finance its restructuring plan and restore its long-term viability without […] The post EC approves Romania’s E2.7bln restructuring plan for CE Oltenia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

