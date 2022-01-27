Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Commission adopted on Tuesday a proposal to grant the Republic of Moldova with new Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) of up to E150mln to help the country cover part of its external financing needs in the coming two years. The EU Commission stated that from the total amount up to E30mln…

- Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air announced on Wednesday that it will cancel some of its flights scheduled for January and February due to low demand caused by new Covid-19 restrictions imposed in some European countries, according to See News. “Passengers have adopted a cautious behavior during this…

- The European Commission announced on Monday that it has approved under the EU State aid rules, Romania‘s map for granting regional aid from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2027, within the framework of the revised Regional Aid Guidelines (RAG). “The revised RAG adopted by the Commission on 19 April 2021…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…

- The European Commission and its Representation in Romania on Tuesday launched a communication campaign on vaccination to support the efforts of national authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “Vaccination plays an essential role in fighting the pandemic. People who get vaccinated protect…

- The European Commission on Thursday disbursed E1.8bln to Romania in pre-financing, equivalent to 13% of the country’s grant allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), according to a press release. The pre-financing payment will help to kick-start the implementation of the investment…

- Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv. EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…

- The Economic and Financial Affairs Council welcomed the assessment of Romania‘s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) along with Estonia and Finland on Thursday, according to a press release. “I’m happy to be able to share good news for three more member states. We have just confirmed the positive…