Eastern Flank Audiovisual Regulators' meeting: Protection against war propaganda needed without abridging press freedom

Ciolacu, despre Planul Sprijin pentru Romania: Mai mult de jumatate din populatia Romaniei va beneficia de o forma de protectie in fata scumpirilor

Ciolacu, despre Planul Sprijin pentru Romania: Mai mult de jumatate din populatia Romaniei va beneficia de o forma de protectie in fata scumpirilor

Presedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat luni, 11 aprilie, ca planul Sprijin pentru Romania ofera o forma… [citeste mai departe]

George Șoldan, deputat PSD: Legea pentru anularea amenzilor PLF - adoptată de Senat!

George Șoldan, deputat PSD: Legea pentru anularea amenzilor PLF - adoptată de Senat!

Cu UNANIMITATE de voturi – 105 PENTRU din 105 senatori prezenți - inițiativa legislativă pe care am propus-o pentru ca românii să scape de amenzile PLF a fost ADOPTATĂ de Senat!, anunță deputatul PSD George Șoldan. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia și Ucraina se pregătesc pentru cele mai mari bătălii. Dacă va avea succes în Donbas, Moscova ar putea încerca din nou să captureze Kievul

Rusia și Ucraina se pregătesc pentru cele mai mari bătălii. Dacă va avea succes în Donbas, Moscova ar putea încerca din nou să captureze Kievul

Oficialii ucraineni și occidentali se așteaptă în viitorul apropiat la confruntări pe scară largă,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce pierde Rusia atât de multe tancuri în războiul din Ucraina? (BBC)

De ce pierde Rusia atât de multe tancuri în războiul din Ucraina? (BBC)

Se crede că Rusia a pierdut sute de tancuri în două luni de la invadarea Ucrainei, dar cât de mult s-au datorat aceste pierderi armelor antitanc oferite de națiunile occidentale, cât incompetenței Rusiei și cât din cauza problemelor de logistică și a tacticilor… [citeste mai departe]

Cancelarul Austriei s-a văzut cu Putin. Întâlnirea a fost "directă, dechisă și dură"

Cancelarul Austriei s-a văzut cu Putin. Întâlnirea a fost “directă, dechisă și dură”

Întâlnirea dintre preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin şi cancelarul austriac Karl Nehammer, desfăşurată luni în apropiere de Moscova pentru discutarea conflictului din Ucraina, s-a încheiat, a confirmat luni cancelaria… [citeste mai departe]

Video | Ministrul de Finanțe anticipează un efect important: Pachetul Sprijin pentru România va încetini creșterea inflației

Video | Ministrul de Finanțe anticipează un efect important: Pachetul Sprijin pentru România va încetini creșterea inflației

Ministrul Finanțelor Publice, Adrian Câciu, afirmă că, în ciuda măsurilor sociale din pachetul „Sprijin pentru România”, efectul va fi unul… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, la anunțarea noului pachet de măsuri de sprijin: „A venit momentul ca noi, oamenii politici, să livrăm"

Ciolacu, la anunțarea noului pachet de măsuri de sprijin: „A venit momentul ca noi, oamenii politici, să livrăm”

Liderii coaliției de guvernare au prezentat, luni seara, pachetul de măsuri sociale și economie „Sprijin pentru România”, menit să ajute mediul economic și cetățenii… [citeste mai departe]

O familie ucraineană şi o familie rusă vor purta crucea pe o porţiune din Via Crucis în Vinerea Mare

O familie ucraineană şi o familie rusă vor purta crucea pe o porţiune din Via Crucis în Vinerea Mare

O familie ucraineană şi o familie rusă vor purta crucea pe o porţiune din Via Crucis pe 15 aprilie, în Vinerea Mare de dinaintea Paştelui Catolic, după doi ani de la suspendarea acestei procesiuni… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: O singură doză a vaccinului HPV oferă o protecţie solidă împotriva cancerului cervical

OMS: O singură doză a vaccinului HPV oferă o protecţie solidă împotriva cancerului cervical

O singură doză a vaccinului dezvoltat împotriva papilomavirusului uman (HPV) este suficientă pentru a oferi o protecţie solidă împotriva cancerului cervical, a anunţat luni un comitet de experţi din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu violent în județul Timiș la un depozit de reciclare hârtie și plastic, la Sacoșu Turcesc

Incendiu violent în județul Timiș la un depozit de reciclare hârtie și plastic, la Sacoșu Turcesc

Incendiu puternic, luni, la un depozit de reciclare a hârtiei și plasticului, în Sacoșu Turcesc, județul Timiș. Pompierii au fost chemați să intervină după ce o hală s-a aprins, iar focul a cuprins… [citeste mai departe]


Eastern Flank Audiovisual Regulators' meeting: Protection against war propaganda needed without abridging press freedom

Publicat:
Eastern Flank Audiovisual Regulators' meeting: Protection against war propaganda needed without abridging press freedom

The need to strengthen the decision-making process of audiovisual regulatory authorities in order to protect the public from war propaganda without affecting the freedom of the press, with special attention to the situation in Ukraine, is the conclusion of the first meeting of the eight eastern flank audio-visual regulators - EFAR8 joining the media watchdogs from Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia and Romania in a videoconference hosted by the (CNA); the event was organized in the context of the regional crisis and of the Ukraine conflict,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


