Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

- The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

- Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

- The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

- Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

- China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters. It said that the five countries which are the…

- Poland‘s President Andrzej Duda announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the United States, according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament…

- The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network, according to Reuters. European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania…