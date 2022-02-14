Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

Stiri Recomandate

Datoria externă a României a crescut cu aproape 7,5 miliarde de euro într-un singur an

Datoria externă a României a crescut cu aproape 7,5 miliarde de euro într-un singur an

În perioada ianuarie - decembrie 2021, datoria externă totală a crescut cu 7,449 miliarde euro. În structură, datoria externă pe termen lung a însumat 97,043 miliarde euro la 31 decembrie 2021 (72,3% din totalul datoriei externe),… [citeste mai departe]

Lectura: o formă de patriotism ziditor de speranță pentru România

Lectura: o formă de patriotism ziditor de speranță pentru România

„Ziua Națională a Lecturii onorează sacrificiile nevăzute făcute de-a lungul timpului de scriitori și cărturari pentru salvarea identității naționale prin scris, publicat și citit. Educația și lectura sunt modalitatea cea mai directă de apărare a țării, a culturii,… [citeste mai departe]

Prime Minister Ciuca, at farm in Ialomita, emphasizes that policy to support agriculture among Govt concerns

Prime Minister Ciuca, at farm in Ialomita, emphasizes that policy to support agriculture among Govt concerns

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visited, on Monday, a farm in the locality of Dragoesti, Ialomita county, where he said that the policy to support agriculture is among the permanent concerns… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus Constanta: 15 persoane au pierdut lupta cu virusul. Cate erau vaccinate cu schema completa

Coronavirus Constanta: 15 persoane au pierdut lupta cu virusul. Cate erau vaccinate cu schema completa

Conform datelor furnizate luni seara, 14 februarie 2022, de reprezentantii Directiei de Sanatate Publica Judeteana Constanta, sase personae au decedat in urma complicatiilor cauzate de infectarea… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședinte liberal: „PNL va considera de fiecare dată că reducerea taxelor este soluția pentru a depăși o situație dificilă"

Vicepreședinte liberal: „PNL va considera de fiecare dată că reducerea taxelor este soluția pentru a depăși o situație dificilă”

„PNL va considera de fiecare dată că reducerea taxelor este soluția pentru a depăși o situație dificilă, și nu suprataxarea… [citeste mai departe]

Sezonul rece a pus stăpânire pe nordul țării. Pe toate șoselele din județul Maramureș se circulă în condiții de iarnă

Sezonul rece a pus stăpânire pe nordul țării. Pe toate șoselele din județul Maramureș se circulă în condiții de iarnă

„Traficul rutier pe toate sectoarele drum din judeţ are loc în condiţii de iarnă. Sectoarele de drumuri naţionale au carosabilul curat şi parţial… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Incendiu intre Topraisar si Mereni

Judetul Constanta: Incendiu intre Topraisar si Mereni

Pompierii intervin in judetul Constanta. Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta "Dobrogea" a fost solicitat luni, 14 februarie, sa intervina in judetul Constanta.Potrivit primelor informatii, este vorba despre un incendiu de vegetatie uscata izbucnit pe DJ391, intre Topraisar si Mereni. Sursa… [citeste mai departe]

Meserii scoase din nomenclatorul ocupațiilor din România. Apar unele noi, adaptate la piața muncii

Meserii scoase din nomenclatorul ocupațiilor din România. Apar unele noi, adaptate la piața muncii

Noi meserii au fost înscrise oficial în nomenclatorul ocupațiilor din România, ca o necesitate de adaptare a pieţii muncii la nevoile pe care le au antreprenorii şi angajaţii. În același timp, din nomenclator… [citeste mai departe]

Un singur candidat la funcția de șef al Poliției Locale Timișoara a trecut de proba scrisă

Un singur candidat la funcția de șef al Poliției Locale Timișoara a trecut de proba scrisă

Rezultate afișate la proba scrisă din concursul pentru funcția de șef al Poliției Locale din Timișoara. Din cei patru candidați, numai unul a fost declarat admis. Mai are de îndeplinit o formalitate, interviul. [citeste mai departe]

De ce trebuie să verifici atent tasta 5 de la bancomat când scoţi banii. Detaliul care te ferește de pagubă

De ce trebuie să verifici atent tasta 5 de la bancomat când scoţi banii. Detaliul care te ferește de pagubă

Orice persoană care intenţionează să extragă bani dintr-un bancomat falsificat nu poate bănui escrocheria. Chiar şi meniul bancomatului poate fi identic cu unul original. Cu ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]


Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

Publicat:
Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

Countries in are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps, according to Reuters.  Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, and the has warned that an […] The post braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

