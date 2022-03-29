Eastern EU countries call for help over refugee health cost A group of countries from central and eastern Europe has called for the creation of a new EU fund to help cover healthcare costs for Ukrainian refugees, according to politico. The joint proposal, backed by 11 member countries, calls on the Commission to initiate the creation of a dedicated EU-level fund to cover the “huge financial […] The post Eastern EU countries call for help over refugee health cost appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

