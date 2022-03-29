Eastern EU countries call for help over refugee health cost

Stiri Recomandate

Casa de Pensii Suceava oferă un nou lot de bilete de tratament

Casa de Pensii Suceava oferă un nou lot de bilete de tratament

Directorul Casei Judeţene de Pensii Suceava, Constantin Boliacu, a declarat că în momentul de față instituția pe care o conduce eliberează biletele de tratament aferente seriei a III a. Constantin Boliacu aduce la cunoştinţă  pensionarilor suceveni atât celor care care au formulat… [citeste mai departe]

După doi ani de pauză, vom avea parte din nou de Zilele Dejului, Festivalul SAMVS și Toroc Fest. Vezi CÂND

După doi ani de pauză, vom avea parte din nou de Zilele Dejului, Festivalul SAMVS și Toroc Fest. Vezi CÂND

Ca urmare a pandemiei, timp de doi ani, nu s-au mai organizat Zilele Dejului, Festivalul SAMVS sau Toroc Fest. Anul acesta, evenimentele vor avea loc, însă primele două nu vor mai… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat haine din Vivo Mall Pitești! Un tânăr reținut

Au furat haine din Vivo Mall Pitești! Un tânăr reținut

Pe 28 martie, în jurul orei 16:30, polițiștii Secției 1 Poliție Pitești au fost sesizați, de către reprezentantul unui magazin dintr-un centru comercial, cu privire la faptul că două persoane ar fi sustras mai multe produse vestimentare și au încercat să părăsească magazinul, fără să… [citeste mai departe]

Expert ucrainean: Republica Moldova și Georgia sunt încă prea slabe pentru a-şi recupera acum teritoriile ocupate de Rusia

Expert ucrainean: Republica Moldova și Georgia sunt încă prea slabe pentru a-şi recupera acum teritoriile ocupate de Rusia

Țările de la care Rusia a ocupat o parte din teritorii, Republica Moldova și Georgia, nu se vor folosi de situaţia în care Kremlinul se concentrează… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Rusia bombardează fără încetare chiar în ziua negocierilor cu Kievul

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Rusia bombardează fără încetare chiar în ziua negocierilor cu Kievul

Noi negocieri au început marți, 29 martie, la Istanbul, în Turcia, pentru a încerca să se pună capăt războiului început de Rusia în Ucraina, în timp ce bombardamentele rusești au continuat. O rachetă rusă a lovit… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, discuție cu Volodimir Zelenski: România va continua să aibă grijă de fiecare refugiat care vine la noi

Klaus Iohannis, discuție cu Volodimir Zelenski: România va continua să aibă grijă de fiecare refugiat care vine la noi

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis marți, 29 martie, pe Twitter, că a purtat o discuție telefonică cu președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, „despre… [citeste mai departe]

RPL / În Teleorman, 9.599 de chestionare au fost completate prin autorecenzare directă

RPL / În Teleorman, 9.599 de chestionare au fost completate prin autorecenzare directă

Social RPL / În Teleorman, 9.599 de chestionare au fost completate prin autorecenzare directă martie 29, 2022 13:21 Potrivit Direcției Județene de Statistică Teleorman, în intervalul 14-28 martie 2022, al perioadei de autorecenzare… [citeste mai departe]

Ciprian Anton după plecarea din conducerea IȘJ: „Îi las pe alții să aprecieze activitatea mea. Cred că e mai bine să fii apreciat decât să te automulțumești”

Ciprian Anton după plecarea din conducerea IȘJ: „Îi las pe alții să aprecieze activitatea mea. Cred că e mai bine să fii apreciat decât să te automulțumești”

Profesorul Ciprian Anton a declarat, la Radio Top, că nu… [citeste mai departe]

HUAWEI Matebook 14, un laptop atractiv cu touchscreen şi multă putere [TECH REVIEW]

HUAWEI Matebook 14, un laptop atractiv cu touchscreen şi multă putere [TECH REVIEW]

Huawei Matebook 14, proaspăt lansat în România, este un laptop ultraportabil, cu touch screen, procesor din generaţia a 11-a, memorie SSD de mare capacitate şi cu noul sistem îmbunătăţit de răcire HUAWEI Shark Fin. [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Zeci de amenzi pentru neacordarea de prioritate a pietonilor si autovehiculelor

Constanta: Zeci de amenzi pentru neacordarea de prioritate a pietonilor si autovehiculelor

Luni, 28 martie, politisti din cadrul Biroului Rutier al Politiei municipiului Constanta au organizat o actiune pe linia prevenirii si combaterii incalcarii normelor rutiere, in ceea ce priveste neacordarea de prioritate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Eastern EU countries call for help over refugee health cost

Publicat:
Eastern EU countries call for help over refugee health cost

A group of countries from central and eastern Europe has called for the creation of a new EU fund to help cover healthcare costs for Ukrainian refugees, according to politico.  The joint proposal, backed by 11 member countries, calls on the Commission to initiate the creation of a dedicated EU-level fund to cover the “huge financial […] The post Eastern EU countries call for help over refugee health cost appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Putin, Zelensky meeting needed once sides closer on key issues says Lavrov

12:56, 28.03.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky should happen once the two sides are closer to agreeing on key issues, according to Reuters.  Speaking to Serbian media outlets, Lavrov added that any…

France opens door to talks with Spain on building gas pipeline

13:50, 16.03.2022 - France is willing to resume talks with Spain about building a gas pipeline connecting the two countries as Europe races to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, according to Bloomberg.  France, which has long resisted Spanish calls to build the link, is now willing to discuss the viability of the so-called…

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

Ukraine attack shuts Europe IPO market

13:35, 24.02.2022 - Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has effectively shut Europe’s initial public offering (IOP) market for now, just as bankers were gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year, according to Bloomberg.  Among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months were Thyssenkrupp AG’s…

Eastern Europe braces for refugees as Russia-Ukraine conflict simmers

16:35, 14.02.2022 - Countries in Eastern Europe are making preparations for potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine if the crisis with Russia escalates, with some Polish towns already listing places available and Romania considering refugee camps, according to Reuters.  Russia has more than 100,000…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

Talks with Russia must prioritize Nord Stream 2 to deter Putin says Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO

11:55, 13.01.2022 - The chief executive of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said it is absurd for Nord Stream 2 not to be among the top priorities of international talks with the Kremlin, repeating his call for further sanctions on the gas pipeline to deter another Russian incursion, according to CNBC. The comments…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 martie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 23°C
Iasi 6°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 22°C
Timisoara 9°C | 24°C
Constanta 8°C | 16°C
Brasov 4°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 27.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 14.823.497,68 -
II (5/6) 35 4.278,19 -
III (4/6) 1.319 113,52 -
IV (3/6) 18.148 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 15.667.411,28

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 martie 2022
USD 4.4802
EUR 4.9475
CHF 4.789
GBP 5.8661
CAD 3.5889
XAU 275.423
JPY 3.6208
CNY 0.7034
AED 1.2196
AUD 3.3623
MDL 0.2455
BGN 2.5296

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec