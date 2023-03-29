East Europe governments urge tech firms to fight disinformation

Stiri Recomandate

Trei persoane au fost reținute de polițiștii din Vișeu de Sus în urma atacului mafiot de pe Valea Vaserului

Trei persoane au fost reținute de polițiștii din Vișeu de Sus în urma atacului mafiot de pe Valea Vaserului

Trei persoane au fost reținute de polițiștii din Vișeu de Sus în urma atacului mafiot de pe Valea Vaserului Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Oferta de nerefuzat  la President… [citeste mai departe]

Unde a fost văzut Victor Ponta alături de fiica sa. Ţinuta aleasă de fostul premier a surprins pe toată lumea. Foto

Unde a fost văzut Victor Ponta alături de fiica sa. Ţinuta aleasă de fostul premier a surprins pe toată lumea. Foto

Victor Ponta s-a liniștit de când a ieșit din politică. Are timp de afaceri, probabil, de făcut sport, de ieșiri cu copiii în oraș. Acum s-a aflat unde a fost văzut… [citeste mai departe]

Ligia Deca: Garanţia că debutanţii vor avea cel puţin salariul mediu pe economie, introdusă în legea salarizării

Ligia Deca: Garanţia că debutanţii vor avea cel puţin salariul mediu pe economie, introdusă în legea salarizării

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, a precizat miercuri că garanţia conform căreia debutanţii din învăţământ vor avea cel puţin salariul mediu pe economie va fi introdusă… [citeste mai departe]

Uitarea sau demența? Un cercetător în neuroștiințe dezvăluie cele cinci semne pe care nu trebuie să le ignori niciodată

Uitarea sau demența? Un cercetător în neuroștiințe dezvăluie cele cinci semne pe care nu trebuie să le ignori niciodată

Uitarea și schimbările bruște de dispoziție se numără printre cele șase cauze principale de îngrijorare. Pierderea memoriei, a sentimentului de sine… [citeste mai departe]

Se pare că Rusia și Iranului folosesc Armenia ca bază logistică împotriva Ucrainei

Se pare că Rusia și Iranului folosesc Armenia ca bază logistică împotriva Ucrainei

Deși primul ministru armean Nikol Pashinyan a reafirmat în anul acest, în martie, la Berlin, apartenența la valorile occidentale ale Armeniei, unele acțiuni și poziționări strategice ale țării sale arată mai degrabă o apropiere… [citeste mai departe]

Patronii și angajații unui restaurant din Mississippi au scăpat miraculos de tornada care a ucis 26 de oameni, adăpostindu-se în frigider

Patronii și angajații unui restaurant din Mississippi au scăpat miraculos de tornada care a ucis 26 de oameni, adăpostindu-se în frigider

Patronii Tim și Tracy Hollins Harden și șase dintre angajații lor de la Chuck’s Dairy Bar din Rolling Fork au scăpat… [citeste mai departe]

Patru pui de ghepard s-au născut în India, la șapte decenii de la dispariția speciei în această țară

Patru pui de ghepard s-au născut în India, la șapte decenii de la dispariția speciei în această țară

O femelă din grupul de opt gheparzi care au fost aduşi din Namibia a născut patru pui, transmit înalții oficiali din India, după ce specia a fost confirmată dispărutp în 1952 în țara asiatică,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Deficiențele tehnice au fost înlăturate, în toate punctele de trecere a frontierei, informează Poliția de Frontieră

FOTO. Deficiențele tehnice au fost înlăturate, în toate punctele de trecere a frontierei, informează Poliția de Frontieră

UPDATE: Poliția de Frontieră informează că deficiențele tehnice au fost înlăturate, în toate punctele de trecere a frontierei se activează în regim… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai frecvente intrebari legate de functionarea unei camere frigorifice

Cele mai frecvente intrebari legate de functionarea unei camere frigorifice

Detinatorii sau administratorii de localuri care isi doresc sa prelungeasca termenul de valabilitate pentru alimentele folosite, facand astfel economii importante si evitand risipa, au la dispozitie o solutie eficienta din toate punctele de vedere. Vorbim… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci comune din judeţul Bacău nu au medic de familie

Cinci comune din judeţul Bacău nu au medic de familie

În judeţul Bacău, cinci comune nu au medic de familie, iar localnicii sunt nevoiţi să meargă în alte localităţi pentru a primi îngrijire atunci când au o problemă de sănătate. Şefa filialei locale a Colegiului Medicilor, Marilena Căliman, atrage atenţia că deficitul se va accentua în următorii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

East Europe governments urge tech firms to fight disinformation

Publicat:
East Europe governments urge tech firms to fight disinformation

Ukraine and seven other central and eastern European nations have called on the world’s top tech firms to act to fight disinformation on their social media platforms by hostile powers which they say undermine peace and stability, according to Reuters. In an open letter signed by their respective prime ministers, the countries said tech platforms, […] The post governments urge tech firms to fight disinformation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Xi, Putin pledge to shape new world order, no peace in sight for Ukraine

11:05, 22.03.2023 - China‘s President Xi Jinping and Russia‘s President Vladimir Putin set their sights on shaping a new world order as the Chinese leader left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for Putin’s war in Ukraine during his two-day visit, according to Reuters. Xi made a strong show of solidarity…

Sunak and Macron to agree more security cooperation at Paris meeting

08:50, 10.03.2023 - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will agree closer defence and security ties with French President Emmanuel Macron when they meet on Friday, committing to greater collaboration in supporting Ukraine and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Reuters. Sunak travels to Paris with several senior ministers…

Blinken, Lavrov speak amid war of words over Ukraine at G20 meeting

15:50, 02.03.2023 - The United States and its European allies sparred with Russia over the war in Ukraine at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on Thursday, with the rival sides each accusing the other of destabilising the world, according to Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign…

EU reaches landmark deal to fight greenwashing in bond market

12:55, 01.03.2023 - European Union negotiators reached a deal to establish a green bond standard, giving investors long-awaited clarity that their money is aligned with the region’s climate ambitions, according to Bloomberg. Companies that use the standard will have to prove that the proceeds from their green bonds are…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war’s anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

10:55, 02.01.2023 - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Reuters. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 30 martie 2023
Bucuresti 2°C | 14°C
Iasi 1°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 12°C
Timisoara 8°C | 15°C
Constanta 4°C | 11°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 martie 2023
USD 4.5594
EUR 4.9479
CHF 4.9695
GBP 5.6287
CAD 3.3539
XAU 288.293
JPY 3.4615
CNY 0.6622
AED 1.2415
AUD 3.0433
MDL 0.2475
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec