Surse. Cîţu bagă PNL în şedinţă. Biroul Executiv, convocat vineri

Florin Cîţu, preşedintele PNL, îi bagă pe liberali în şedinţă. Biroul Executiv al partidului a fost convocat pentru vineri, la ora 11.00, după cum au declarat surse din conducerea partidului pentru „Adevărul”. [citeste mai departe]

Cum o alintă Cristian Tudor Popescu pe Jaqueline Cristian, după meciul ”drăcesc” de miercuri seara de la Cluj

Pasionat de tenis, gazetarul Cristian Tudor Popescu i-a spus frumoasei Jaqueline Cristian ”Draqueline Cristian”, pentru meciul în forță câștigat în fața favoritei numărul… [citeste mai departe]

A 4-a majorare din această săptămână: Cât va costa litrul de benzină și motorină

Pentru un litru de benzină șoferii vor plăti cu 4 bănuți mai mult iar pentru cel de motorină un bănuț mai mult, potrivit noilor prețuri afișate astăzi de Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică. Aceasta este a… [citeste mai departe]

Sporul demografic se menține negativ în Argeș

Sporul demografic se menține negativ în Argeș Evoluția fenomenelor demografice înregistrate în județul Argeș în luna august a.c. s-a caracterizat prin creșterea față de luna precedentă a natalităţii cu 7,4% (433 născuți-vii înregistrați față de 403 născuți-vii înregistrați în luna iulie 2021) și reducerea… [citeste mai departe]

41 de persoane din Blaj au fost amendate ieri, 27 octombrie 2021, pentru nerespectarea măsurilor de protecție individuală

Cu ocazia unei acțiuni cu efective suplimentare care a avut loc ieri, 27 octombrie 2021, pe raza municipiului Blaj și a secțiilor de poliție rurală arondate,… [citeste mai departe]

Drama lui Bănel Nicoliţă, noi detalii: Fratele său a explicat ce face. Primarul din Făurei râde de el

După ce s-a aflat, la începutul săptămânii, că Nicoliţă a plecat din ţară, această poveste s-a şi confirmat. Rămâne însă un mister motivul care l-a determinat să facă acest pas, la 36 de… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință la Palatul Victoria! Bugetul pentru voucherele de vaccinare, suplimentat

Guvernul se reuneşte joi într-o şedinţă în cadrul căreia ar urma să se aprobe suplimentarea bugetului alocat pentru voucherele acordate persoanelor vaccinate. Miercuri, premierul interimar Florin Cîţu a declarat că joi urmează să fie… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu, atac la primarii care solicită bani de la Guvern: Să se uite de unde mai pot să economisească

Primarii din 25 de localități au cerut Guvernului ajutor pentru a putea plăti facturile la încălzire. Premierul interimar Florin Cîțu susține că s-a uitat peste raportul acestor… [citeste mai departe]

Optsprezece cetățeni străini, ascunşi in TIR-uri, depistați de polițiștii de frontieră de la PTF Nădlac II

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Nădlac II au depistat 18 cetăţeni străini care au încercat să treacă ilegal frontiera în Ungaria, ascunşi… [citeste mai departe]

DECIZIE adoptată ASTĂZI în plenul municipal: Peste 700 de elevi botoșăneni vor beneficia de burse majorate

Una dintre hotărârile adoptate astăzi în plenul municipal a fost privitoare la stabilirea cuantumului și numărului de burse acordate în învățământul preuniversitar de stat din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]


€3 trillion Covid tap should stay on for now, EU official says

Publicat:
will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather the biggest economic storm since the great depression. Europe would do […] The post E3 trillion Covid tap should stay on for now, EU official says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


