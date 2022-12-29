Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack

Stiri Recomandate

E posibil așa ceva la investiții de 1 miliard de euro? Trenurile nu mai opresc în halta de la Tetarom 3, pentru că nu are cine curăța macazul

E posibil așa ceva la investiții de 1 miliard de euro? Trenurile nu mai opresc în halta de la Tetarom 3, pentru că nu are cine curăța macazul

Trenurile nu mai opresc în halta Tetarom 3, de la Jucu, un parc industrial enorm, pentru că CFR nu are angajați… [citeste mai departe]

Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

Tennis: Simona Halep, Nicholas David Ionel named best players of 2022 by Tennis Federation

Simona Halep, WTA's 10th, and Nicholas David Ionel, ATP's 229, have been named the best players of 2022 by the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Șomcutean dus după gratiile Penitenciarului Baia Mare

Șomcutean dus după gratiile Penitenciarului Baia Mare

Miercuri, 28 decembrie, la ora 17.40, polițiștii din Șomcuta Mare au pus în aplicare un mandat de executare a pedepsei cu închisoarea emis de Judecătoria Baia Mare – Compartiment Executări Penale pe numele unui bărbat din Șomcuta Mare. Acesta este condamnat la 1 an și 11 luni închisoare cu… [citeste mai departe]

Trei oameni de afaceri au fost trimişi în judecată de DNA Bacău

Trei oameni de afaceri au fost trimişi în judecată de DNA Bacău

Trei oameni de afaceri au fost trimişi în judecată de procurorii anticorupţie într-un dosar în care sunt acuzaţi de fraudă cu fonduri europene în valoare de aproximativ 950.000 de lei. Potrivit unui comunicat al DNA transmis joi AGERPRES, procurorii de la Serviciul… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la Gherla, un bărbat agresiv verbal a ajuns la spital

Scandal la Gherla, un bărbat agresiv verbal a ajuns la spital

Poliția municipiului Gherla a fost sesizată miercuri în jurul orei 17.10,  prin apel 112, de către o femeie în vârstă de 59 de ani, cu privire la o stare conflictuală produsă la imobil acesteia din municipiu. Polițiștii s-au deplasat de urgență la fața locului, unde au identificat… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanțul pocnitorilor. Poliția a confiscat peste 120 de tone de petarde și artificii

Bilanțul pocnitorilor. Poliția a confiscat peste 120 de tone de petarde și artificii

Într-o singură zi, polițiștii au confiscat peste 120 de tone de materiale pirotehnice, dar și arme și muniții, în urma celor 153 de percheziții din 28 decembrie. Inspectoratul General de Poliţie anunţă că în urma celor 153 de… [citeste mai departe]

Să ne rugăm pentru Benedict al XVI-lea, care este foarte bolnav, ne îndeamnă Papa Francisc

Să ne rugăm pentru Benedict al XVI-lea, care este foarte bolnav, ne îndeamnă Papa Francisc

La finalul audienței generale săptămânale, Papa Francisc a cerut credincioșilor, o „rugăciune specială” pentru predecesorul său Benedict al XVI-lea în vârstă de 95 de ani: „Fie ca Domnul să-l susțină în această mărturie… [citeste mai departe]

Protejați animalele de articolele pirotehnice!

Protejați animalele de articolele pirotehnice!

Azi, 29 decembrie 2022, polițiștii Compartimentului de Analiză şi Prevenire a Criminalităţii și cei ai Biroului pentru Protecția Animalelor din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba au atras atenția asupra riscurilor la sunt expuse animalele atunci când, în preajma lor, se folosesc articole pirotehnice.… [citeste mai departe]

Budeasa. Mai multe drumuri comunale și extinderea rețelei de canalizare, prin programul „Anghel Saligny”

Budeasa. Mai multe drumuri comunale și extinderea rețelei de canalizare, prin programul „Anghel Saligny”

Astăzi, la Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației, primarul comunei Budeasa, Mihai Rachieru, a semnat documentația a două proiecte importante de investiții prin… [citeste mai departe]

Reacție după căderea unei rachete în Belarus. Ambasadorul Ucrainei, convocat la Ministerul de Externe de la Minsk

Reacție după căderea unei rachete în Belarus. Ambasadorul Ucrainei, convocat la Ministerul de Externe de la Minsk

Ambasadorul Ucrainei în Belarus, Igor Kizim, a fost convocat joi după-amiază la sediul Ministerului de Externe de la Minsk, ca reacţie la căderea unei rachete ucrainene… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack

Publicat:
Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack

A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials,  Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser . “Several explosions” were heard in Kyiv, injuring three people, the city’s mayor Vitali […] The post Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

Germany starts receiving gas directly from France

10:35, 13.10.2022 - Germany on Thursday received the first direct gas deliveries from France through a pipeline link under a deal aimed at helping both countries cope with current energy supply problems, the French grid operator GRTgaz said, according to Reuters. France, which is less exposed to Russian imports than its…

Poland detects leak on key pipeline carrying Russian oil to Europe

11:35, 12.10.2022 - The Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak late on Tuesday in one Druzhba pipeline which carries oil from Russia to Europe, the company said in a press statement, according to Politico.  “At the moment, the causes of the incident are not known, the pumping in the damaged line was immediately…

Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

13:00, 10.10.2022 - Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 30 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 1°C | 11°C
Iasi -1°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 7°C
Timisoara 4°C | 12°C
Constanta 4°C | 12°C
Brasov 1°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6501
EUR 4.9458
CHF 5.0249
GBP 5.5954
CAD 3.4212
XAU 269.792
JPY 3.4751
CNY 0.6679
AED 1.2661
AUD 3.1242
MDL 0.2424
BGN 2.5287

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec