Dozens of Russian missiles reportedly hit Ukraine in major attack A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials, Politico reports. "More than 120" missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak. "Several explosions" were heard in Kyiv, injuring three people, the city's mayor Vitali

- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…

- Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

- Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

- Germany on Thursday received the first direct gas deliveries from France through a pipeline link under a deal aimed at helping both countries cope with current energy supply problems, the French grid operator GRTgaz said, according to Reuters. France, which is less exposed to Russian imports than its…

- The Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak late on Tuesday in one Druzhba pipeline which carries oil from Russia to Europe, the company said in a press statement, according to Politico. “At the moment, the causes of the incident are not known, the pumping in the damaged line was immediately…

- Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters. “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

- President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…