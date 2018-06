Intr-o serie de mesaje in reteaua Twitter, presedintele american Donald Trump a acuzat luni partenerii occidentali ai Statelor Unite de practici comerciale incorecte, transmite Reuters. Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018 In urma esecului summitului G7 din Canada, Trump a tras concluzia: "Comertul…