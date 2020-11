NOVEMBER 23 IN HISTORY

Day of Economists 1473 - Stephen the Great besieges and captures the princely fortress of Wallachia (Bucharest), abandoned by Radu the Handsome at night - who also gave up his reign and left behind his family and the treasury - and installs Basarab the Elder-Laiota. (November 23, 24) 1710 - Dimitrie Cantemir starts second reign of Moldova (March 19 - April… [citeste mai departe]