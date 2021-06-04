Dispersed across different countries, we are united by faith, language, history and traditions: Metropolitan of Bessarabia on the Day of Romanians Everywhere

Dispersed across different countries, we are united by faith, language, history and traditions: Metropolitan of Bessarabia on the Day of Romanians EverywherePublicat:
His Eminence Metropolitan Petru of Bessarabia published a message on the Day of Romanians Everywhere, celebrated on the last Sunday of May.
On behalf of the Metropolitan Synod, His Eminence conveyed wishes of “health, peace and prosperity, to the entire Romanian spirit, wherever it may be.”
The Metropolitan of Bessarabia highlighted the aspects that unite Romanians all over the world.
“The historical, political and social premises have dispersed us today across different countries and continents, but the common Faith, Language, History and Tradition that we have, are the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Iohannis on Day of Romanians Everywhere: We need the competence of all Romanians to build a prosperous country
13:05, 30.05.2021 - In a message released on Sunday, May 30, the Day of Romanians Everywhere, President Klaus Iohannis says that the talent and competence of all Romanians is needed to build a prosperous country where those who have gone abroad may gladly return. "On the last Sunday of May, we celebrate the Day…
Believe and feel the joy of faith: Patriarch Daniel’s exhortation on the Sunday of St Thomas
10:05, 13.05.2021 - “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed,” Patriarch Daniel said at the beginning of his sermon on the Sunday of Saint Thomas, basilica.ro reports. “Faith in Christ is a way of knowledge different from knowing through the senses, through touch. Knowing through the senses…
German ambassador: Jewish life unites us, we have a common tradition of Jewish culture in our countries
19:41, 11.05.2021 - Germany's ambassador to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, declared on Tuesday that the project titled "1,700 years of history and Jewish culture in Germany (321-2021)" proposes to send a message of multiculturalism and understanding among peoples, report agerpres. He said during the inaugural session of…
Tanar salvat de pe munte dupa ce a petrecut noaptea intr-un adapost facut in zapada
11:20, 09.05.2021 - Un tanar de 19 ani care a ramas blocat pe Valea Țapului a scapat cu viata dupa ce a petrecut noaptea de sambata spre duminica intr-un adapost pe care l-a facut in zapada, potrivit Salvamont Bușteni, relateaza Hotnews.”S-a invelit in folia de supraviețuire și a ramas ‘ascuns’ pana dimineața. De aceea,…
Romania wins silver in M4- race at European Rowing Championships in Varese
15:35, 11.04.2021 - Romania on Sunday won the silver medals in the Men's Four (M4-) race at the 2021 European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy. The crew made up of Mihaita-Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari clocked in at 00:05:58.34, behind by Great Britain's…
US and Canada, taken off Romania’s quarantine list
18:50, 15.03.2021 - Romania’s government has amended its travel quarantine list on Sunday and has taken off the US and Canada after a drop in Covid-19 cases within the two countries, according to universul.net. Most countries remain on the list which is updated every week. The list includes Moldova, Israel, Bulgaria and…
Major cities in Romania enter lockdown or red zone
17:46, 08.03.2021 - Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…
Cum vor arata oamenii in 1.000 de ani? Ipoteza indrazneața a unui roman vede un organism „imbunatațit” de tehnologie, o viața mai lunga și sfarșitul rasismului
17:11, 07.03.2021 - Inteligența Artificiala nu va prelua controlul lumii din simplul motiv ca nu va putea atinge niciodata potențialul uman, potențial care va fi dezlanțuit și mai mult in viitor, inclusiv mulțumita progresului tehnologic, scrie pe platforma de comentarii și analize Medium publicistul Andrei Tapalaga. Raspunsul…