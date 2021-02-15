Direct foreign investments down 60.38pct to 1.921 billion euros, in 2020

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- In January - December 2020, Romania's balance-of-payment current account posted a deficit of 10,983 million euros, compared with 10,480 million euros in the same year-ago period, according to a press statement released on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.…

- On 31 January 2021, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 42,559 million, compared to EUR 42,517 million on 31 December 2020, according to BNR. On 31 January 2021, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 37,454 million, compared…

- The total value of overdue loans in lei of households and corporations in December 2020 amounted to 4.42 billion lei, down 4.83% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while the overdue loans in foreign currency fell by 3.6% to 1.61 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from…

- Foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of 2020 decreased by 60.42% compared to the same period last year, to 1.87 billion euros, according to information published on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1.876…

- The current account of the balance of payments registered a deficit of 9.763 billion euros, in the first 11 months of 2020, up by 1.12% compared to the same period of 2019, of 9.655 billion, informs a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). By structure, the balance of goods recorded…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew 105 million lei from the banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's tender, when it borrowed 1.012 billion lei million lei, at an interest rate of 2, 6 per cent per year, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 47 months, according…

- Foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) rose 11.93 pct to EUR 37,379 million at 31 December, compared to EUR 33,393 million on 30 November 2020, according to a release of the central bank submitted on Monday, AGERPRES. During the month, the following flows were recorded:…

- Foreign direct investment decreased in the first 10 months of 2020 by 62.46% compared to the same period last year, to 1.75 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES. "The direct investments of non-residents in Romania…