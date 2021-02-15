Direct foreign investments down 60.38pct to 1.921 billion euros, in 2020

Stiri Recomandate

Radu Oprea (PSD): Premierul Cîțu, așteptat în Parlament să dea explicații în legătură cu vizita la Bruxelles

Radu Oprea (PSD): Premierul Cîțu, așteptat în Parlament să dea explicații în legătură cu vizita la Bruxelles

"Am decis ca premierul Florin Cîţu să vină în Parlament, în săptămâna 15-19 (februarie - n.r.), în conformitate cu regulamentul Camerei Deputaţilor, pentru a da explicaţii.… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare cu coronavirus crește azi în Timișoara și la nivel de județ

Rata de infectare cu coronavirus crește azi în Timișoara și la nivel de județ

Rata de infectare în Timişoara este azi 4,70, în urcare față de ziua precedentă, când era 4,65. La nivelul judeţului, rata este azi 3,714, în urcare față de ieri când era 3,695. Cel mai mare coeficient de infectare din Timiș se înregistrează… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință cu scandal în Coaliție, pe bani. Se ceartă Năsui și Virgil Popescu

Ședință cu scandal în Coaliție, pe bani. Se ceartă Năsui și Virgil Popescu

Vlad Voiculescu, unul dintre nemulțumiții de modul în care s-au împărțit banii, a declarat înainte să intre la ședința Coaliției: „Suntem în discuții”, potrivit Digi24.ro. Paradoxul pandemic: în 2020 inspectorii de muncă au dat mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Juan Camara aterizează la CS Universitatea Craiova

Juan Camara aterizează la CS Universitatea Craiova

Mijlocaşul spaniol Juan Camara, care în prima parte a campionatului a evoluat la Dinamo, a semnat un contract cu CS Universitatea Craiova, potrivit news.ro. "Începând de astăzi, jucătorul spaniol cu meciuri la prima echipă a Barcelonei şi unul dintre cei mai apreciaţi jucători ai turului acestei ediţii… [citeste mai departe]

Marina Baboi, locul al treilea în proba de 60 m la reuniunea din localitatea franceză Val-de-Reuil

Marina Baboi, locul al treilea în proba de 60 m la reuniunea din localitatea franceză Val-de-Reuil

Atleta română Marian Andreea Baboi a ocupat locul al treilea în proba de 60 m din cadrul reuniunii internaţionale ”Meeting de l’Eure”, desfăşurată duminică, în localitatea franceză Val-de-Reuil, în apropiere… [citeste mai departe]

Tentativă de omor într-o parcare din Argeş. Un şofer a plecat târâş cu un bărbat agăţat de caroseria maşinii

Tentativă de omor într-o parcare din Argeş. Un şofer a plecat târâş cu un bărbat agăţat de caroseria maşinii

Un bărbat din Argeş a fost reţinut în weekend pentru tentativă de omor. S-a întâmplat după un banal incident petrecut în parcarea unui magazin dintr-o comună argeşeană,… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 22 de ani cercetat de polițiștii din Jidvei, după ce a fost surprins conducând băut pe raza comunei Șona

Tânăr de 22 de ani cercetat de polițiștii din Jidvei, după ce a fost surprins conducând băut pe raza comunei Șona

Ieri, 14  februarie 2021, în jurul orei 03.00, polițiștii Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Jidvei l-au depistat pe un tânăr de 22 de ani, din comuna Cricău, în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Canada lansează o iniţiativă internaţională vizând oprirea arestărilor arbitrare

Canada lansează o iniţiativă internaţională vizând oprirea arestărilor arbitrare

Canada a lansat luni o iniţiativă care urmăreşte să oprească statele să mai aresteze cetăţeni străini ca mijloc de presiune diplomatică, o practică despre care Ottawa şi Washingtonul afirmă că este folosită de China şi de alte… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIU: Vaccinul Pfizer are o eficienţă de 94%

STUDIU: Vaccinul Pfizer are o eficienţă de 94%

Principal furnizor de servicii de sănătate din Israel, Clalit, a informat duminica aceasta că vaccinul Pfizer/BioNTech împotriva coronavirusului are o eficienţă de 94% potrivit unui studiu efectuat pe mai mult de un milion de persoane vaccinate, notează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Musta, despre măștile neconforme de la Timișoara: Angajații spitalului s-ar trezit în ATI și pe Secție că respiră prea ușor

Virgil Musta, despre măștile neconforme de la Timișoara: Angajații spitalului s-ar trezit în ATI și pe Secție că respiră prea ușor

Medicul Virgil Musta de la Spitalul de Boli Infecșioase „Victor Babeș” din Timișoara a afirmat că, în noiembrie 2020, când… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Direct foreign investments down 60.38pct to 1.921 billion euros, in 2020

Publicat:
Direct foreign investments down 60.38pct to 1.921 billion euros, in 2020

Direct foreign investments dropped 60.38pct in 2020 against last year, to EUR 1,921 million, according to data published on Monday by the of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.

"Non-residents' direct investment in Romania totaled EUR 1,921 million (compared with EUR 4,849 million in January - December 2019), of which equity (including the estimated net reinvestment of earnings) and intercompany lending recorded net values of EUR 3,953 million and EUR -2,032 million respectively," reads the BNR press release.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's current account deficit increases by 4.79pct in 2020 to 10.98bn euros

13:20, 15.02.2021 - In January - December 2020, Romania's balance-of-payment current account posted a deficit of 10,983 million euros, compared with 10,480 million euros in the same year-ago period, according to a press statement released on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES.…

Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) rise in to 42.559 million euro in January

14:11, 01.02.2021 - On 31 January 2021, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 42,559 million, compared to EUR 42,517 million on 31 December 2020, according to BNR. On 31 January 2021, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 37,454 million, compared…

Overdue loans in lei down by 4.83% in December; those in foreign currency, down by 3.6%

16:26, 28.01.2021 - The total value of overdue loans in lei of households and corporations in December 2020 amounted to 4.42 billion lei, down 4.83% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while the overdue loans in foreign currency fell by 3.6% to 1.61 billion lei (equivalent), according to data from…

Foreign direct investment down by 60.42 pct in the first 11 months of 2020

14:05, 13.01.2021 - Foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of 2020 decreased by 60.42% compared to the same period last year, to 1.87 billion euros, according to information published on Wednesday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted to 1.876…

Current account deficit up by 1.12 pct in first 11 months of 2020

14:00, 13.01.2021 - The current account of the balance of payments registered a deficit of 9.763 billion euros, in the first 11 months of 2020, up by 1.12% compared to the same period of 2019, of 9.655 billion, informs a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). By structure, the balance of goods recorded…

Ministry of Finance draws 105 M lei from the banks, additional to Monday's tender

14:05, 05.01.2021 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) drew 105 million lei from the banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's tender, when it borrowed 1.012 billion lei million lei, at an interest rate of 2, 6 per cent per year, through a benchmark government bond issue, with a residual maturity of 47 months, according…

Central bank's foreign exchange reserves climbed to EUR 37,379 million at end of December

15:50, 04.01.2021 - Foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) rose 11.93 pct to EUR 37,379 million at 31 December, compared to EUR 33,393 million on 30 November 2020, according to a release of the central bank submitted on Monday, AGERPRES. During the month, the following flows were recorded:…

Foreign direct investment down by 62.46% in the first 10 months

13:30, 14.12.2020 - Foreign direct investment decreased in the first 10 months of 2020 by 62.46% compared to the same period last year, to 1.75 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), as reported by AGERPRES. "The direct investments of non-residents in Romania…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 februarie 2021
Bucuresti -5°C | 5°C
Iasi -10°C | -1°C
Cluj-Napoca -8°C | -0°C
Timisoara -7°C | 3°C
Constanta -6°C | 2°C
Brasov -8°C | -2°C
Baia Mare -10°C | -0°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 14.02.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 454.750,80 985.736,40
II (5/6) 5 30.316,72 -
III (4/6) 404 375,20 -
IV (3/6) 8.775 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.552.153,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 februarie 2021
USD 4.0179
EUR 4.8745
CHF 4.5101
GBP 5.5881
CAD 3.1731
XAU 235.013
JPY 3.8133
CNY 0.6221
AED 1.0939
AUD 3.124
MDL 0.2306
BGN 2.4923

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec