Deva County Emergency Hospital to be run by military

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday stated in Brasov that the authorities are currently discussing the possibility to appoint a military management team at the Deva Hospital, in the context of the resignations of the current manager and medical director at this healthcare facility. "We are…

- The Ministry of Environment, through the Committee that authorizes economic operators for the logging activity, will withdraw the authorization of any company that is discovered to/or its employees are discovered to have been involved in illegal logging in unauthorized felling areas. According to…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Friday acknowledged the importance of "re-initiating", at local level, the procedures that both medical staff and public health directorates, hospital managers and local authorities have to put into practice and observe, in the context of the new coronavirus."The…

- he public message I have for all the citizens of Romania and for the state authorities is that I want in handcuffs all those who illegally log, illegally transport or steal from Romania's forests, warned on Wednesday, in a press conference, the proposed Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry…

- Senior official with the Romanian Ministry of Health Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday that all the tests done to the people of Gorj who got in close contact with an Italian citizen whom the Italian authorities found to be infected with the novel coronavirus are negative. "We have the results, and I…

- As far as the appointment of a new prime minister is concerned, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will support the decision that will result after talks between President Klaus Iohannis , PNL and other parties, PNL national leader Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday.Also included in the PNL negotiating…

- The proposed Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, stated on Monday that military pensions are not special pensions, but service pensions, adding that he wishes very much that the Romanian soldier stops being on the last line of the salary grid."Military pensions - at the moment there…

- Minister of Defence Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Wednesday had a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Israel to Bucharest, David Saranga, with whom he discussed mainly about the military cooperation existing between Romania and Israel, reads a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence…