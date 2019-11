Romanias Bogdan advances to W60 Nantes singles QFs

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan on Thursday advanced to the singles quarter-finals of the 60,000-USD W60 ITF tournament in Nantes, France, after defeating France's Oceans Dodin 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-2. Sixth-seeded Bogdan, 26, world number 126, prevailed in two hours and 22 minutes over 23-year-old Dodin,… [citeste mai departe]