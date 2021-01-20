Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal life

Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal lifePublicat:
Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated, that he was convinced only through vaccination can this stage of the pandemic be overcome and all of us will be able to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.
"I also came to vaccination when it was my turn, and I am convinced that through vaccination we can overcome this stage of the pandemic and, slowly, we can return to our normal life," Kelemen Hunor said.
He recommends Romanians to register and go for vaccinations, because there…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic
11:15, 20.01.2021 - After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. He added that the vaccine is safe. "I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end…
PUBLISIND: Through austerity measures, only 500,000 of 5 million public workers suffer as a result of pandemic crisis
13:40, 13.01.2021 - Through the austerity measures taken by the Government of the 5 million workers in Romania, only 500,000 public workers will suffer because of the economic recession generated by the pandemic, declared on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, the president of the PUBLISIND Federation, Stefan Teoroc, during the…
PM Citu: I too want schools to reopen, but we have this pandemic conditionality
17:40, 06.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he too wants schools to reopen, but stressed that this is conditional on the COVID-19 pandemic. "I had a discussion with Mr. Kelemen Hunor (leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, ed. n.), and with Mr. Barna (leader of the…
ParliamentaryElection2020/Szijjarto: As solid as possible representation of UDMR in Romanian Parliament helps Romanian-Hungarian cooperation
19:35, 02.12.2020 - The Hungarian Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, on Wednesday made an appeal, in Targu Mures, to Hungarians in Romania to go to the vote on Sunday, December 6, as a representation as solid as possible of the UDMR in the Bucharest-based Parliament will also help the collaboration…
UDMR's Kumor: Ciolacu's resignation and that of USR's MPs just populism, doesn't solve anything
13:25, 24.11.2020 - The leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, on Tuesday labeled as "cheap populism" the gestures of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, and the USR (Save Romania Union) MPs to resign from Parliament in order not to benefit from service pensions,…
GeneralElection2020 / UDMR releases raft of pandemic management, economic recovery measures
17:00, 18.11.2020 - Economy, developing the capacity of the healthcare system, and education are three main areas that are included in the raft of measures for pandemic management and economic recovery released launched on Wednesday by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor…
Iohannis: To those who don't believe in this disease I recommend they look what's happening in hospitals
21:15, 28.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that it's regrettable that there are persons who are not convinced by evidence that the novel coronavirus exists."People who don't believe in anything or don't believe in diseases or don't believe in vaccines are everywhere. It's not a large number…
Social-Democrat leader Ciolacu challenges PNL experts to Covid debate with PSD pundits
18:30, 28.10.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu suggested on Wednesday a debate between the Social-Democrat and National Liberal Party's experts on ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."The health and safety of the Romanians are paramount. Nothing is more important than that. All…