Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal life

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. He added that the vaccine is safe. "I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end…

- Through the austerity measures taken by the Government of the 5 million workers in Romania, only 500,000 public workers will suffer because of the economic recession generated by the pandemic, declared on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, the president of the PUBLISIND Federation, Stefan Teoroc, during the…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he too wants schools to reopen, but stressed that this is conditional on the COVID-19 pandemic. "I had a discussion with Mr. Kelemen Hunor (leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, ed. n.), and with Mr. Barna (leader of the…

- The Hungarian Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, on Wednesday made an appeal, in Targu Mures, to Hungarians in Romania to go to the vote on Sunday, December 6, as a representation as solid as possible of the UDMR in the Bucharest-based Parliament will also help the collaboration…

- The leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, on Tuesday labeled as "cheap populism" the gestures of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, and the USR (Save Romania Union) MPs to resign from Parliament in order not to benefit from service pensions,…

- Economy, developing the capacity of the healthcare system, and education are three main areas that are included in the raft of measures for pandemic management and economic recovery released launched on Wednesday by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor…

- President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that it's regrettable that there are persons who are not convinced by evidence that the novel coronavirus exists."People who don't believe in anything or don't believe in diseases or don't believe in vaccines are everywhere. It's not a large number…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu suggested on Wednesday a debate between the Social-Democrat and National Liberal Party's experts on ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."The health and safety of the Romanians are paramount. Nothing is more important than that. All…