Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal life

Cristi Borcea a fost la un pas să își ia viața. Fostul finanțator al lui Dinamo și-a povestit trauma care îl bântuie. Când și cum a vrut să se sinucidă Cristi Borcea, citiți în rândurile de mai jos. Cristi…

agzHaos în campania de vaccinare,…

Florin Cîțu a anunțat, marți, că în România vor veni 2,8 milioane de doze de vaccin împotriva COVID-19 până la sfârșitul lunii martie. Premierul a dat asigurări că în prima lună de toamnă vor fi relaxate restricțiile impuse de epidemia de…

Noul serial de la Netflix, „Lupin", a devenit repede un adevărat Hit internațional. De altfel, după cum vă spuneam, acesta a fost mult timp și pe locul 1 în topul pentru România, iar acum Netflix a decis să îl continue, confimând sezonul 2. Primul sezon, cu Omar Sy în rolul principal, se preconizează…

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a avertizat marţi că resursele spitaliceşti din unele zone din America de Nord şi America de Sud sunt suprasolicitate ca urmare a creşterii numărului de infecţii…

Tânărul de 20 de ani care a înjunghiat mortal un elev de clasa a XII-a, miercuri, pe o stradă din București a fost reținut. Conflictul dintre cei doi a…

Ghinion de Bobotează, pentru un moldovean. Dacă unii creștini se scufundă în apele reci ca gheața pentru a repeta sfântul botez al fiului lui Dumnezeu, atunci un moldovean a decis să intre pe lac cu tot cu mașină. A sperat că stratul de…

Secretariatul General al Guvernului a publicat un proiect de hotărâre care se află, astăzi, pe ordinea de zi a ședinței Executivului și…

Elveția ar putea deveni prima și probabil singura țară care va da cetățenilor săi dreptul de a decide direct asupra restricțiilor impuse din cauza coronavirusului. Țara Cantoanelor va organiza un referendum privind carantina anti-Covid-19. Votul ar putea avea loc în iunie.…

Și alimentele sănătoase îngrașă, dacă nu știm cât și cum să le mâncăm. Cum fructele pot fi un pericol pentru siluetă și sănătate dacă sunt consumate seara sau în cantități mari, așa și brânzeturile…


Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal life

Publicat:
Deputy Prime Minister , leader of UDMR ( of Hungarians of Romania), on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated, that he was convinced only through vaccination can this stage of the pandemic be overcome and all of us will be able to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.

"I also came to vaccination when it was my turn, and I am convinced that through vaccination we can overcome this stage of the pandemic and, slowly, we can return to our normal life," said.

He recommends Romanians to register and go for vaccinations, because there…

DefMin Ciuca: I got vaccinated because that is the only way can we end this pandemic

11:15, 20.01.2021 - After getting a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that vaccination is the only way to end the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. He added that the vaccine is safe. "I got vaccinated because I am convinced that is the only way can we end…

PUBLISIND: Through austerity measures, only 500,000 of 5 million public workers suffer as a result of pandemic crisis

13:40, 13.01.2021 - Through the austerity measures taken by the Government of the 5 million workers in Romania, only 500,000 public workers will suffer because of the economic recession generated by the pandemic, declared on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, the president of the PUBLISIND Federation, Stefan Teoroc, during the…

PM Citu: I too want schools to reopen, but we have this pandemic conditionality

17:40, 06.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he too wants schools to reopen, but stressed that this is conditional on the COVID-19 pandemic. "I had a discussion with Mr. Kelemen Hunor (leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, ed. n.), and with Mr. Barna (leader of the…

ParliamentaryElection2020/Szijjarto: As solid as possible representation of UDMR in Romanian Parliament helps Romanian-Hungarian cooperation

19:35, 02.12.2020 - The Hungarian Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, on Wednesday made an appeal, in Targu Mures, to Hungarians in Romania to go to the vote on Sunday, December 6, as a representation as solid as possible of the UDMR in the Bucharest-based Parliament will also help the collaboration…

UDMR's Kumor: Ciolacu's resignation and that of USR's MPs just populism, doesn't solve anything

13:25, 24.11.2020 - The leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, on Tuesday labeled as "cheap populism" the gestures of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, and the USR (Save Romania Union) MPs to resign from Parliament in order not to benefit from service pensions,…

GeneralElection2020 / UDMR releases raft of pandemic management, economic recovery measures

17:00, 18.11.2020 - Economy, developing the capacity of the healthcare system, and education are three main areas that are included in the raft of measures for pandemic management and economic recovery released launched on Wednesday by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR). UDMR national leader Kelemen Hunor…

Iohannis: To those who don't believe in this disease I recommend they look what's happening in hospitals

21:15, 28.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that it's regrettable that there are persons who are not convinced by evidence that the novel coronavirus exists."People who don't believe in anything or don't believe in diseases or don't believe in vaccines are everywhere. It's not a large number…

Social-Democrat leader Ciolacu challenges PNL experts to Covid debate with PSD pundits

18:30, 28.10.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu suggested on Wednesday a debate between the Social-Democrat and National Liberal Party's experts on ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."The health and safety of the Romanians are paramount. Nothing is more important than that. All…


