DefMin: First 36 PIRANHA V armoured carriers to leave for Craiova's Red Scorpions

BEC a respins contestația depusă de Daniel Tudorache. Scandalul se mută la Parchet și în instanță

Biroul Electoral Central a respins, ieri, cererea PSD de anulare a alegerilor de la Sectorul 1. Daniel Tudorache, primarul în exercițiu, a făcut această solicitare, după ce în presă au apărut… [citeste mai departe]

Astăzi se sărbătoresc 612 ani de la prima atestare documentară a Bacăului

Cu puțin timp în urmă, se știa că prima atestare este de pe timpul lui Alexandru cel Bun, 6 octombrie 1408. Însă, pe baza unor indelungate cercetări arheologice, Bacăul a mai „îmbătrânit”. Cu toate acestea, 6 octombrie a rămas sărbătoarea orașului....… [citeste mai departe]

Elcen o acuză pe Gabriela Firea că minte în privinţa apei calde: Intenţie clară de manipulare, lipsă de respect faţă bucureşteni

Punctul de vedere al Elcen vine la o zi după ce Firea a afirmat că Guvernul a oprit intenţionat apa caldă pe toată perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Clujean reținut după ce a fost prins fără permis de conducere de 4 ori. Bărbatul este cercetat și în alte dosare

Cosmin Puriș, un clujean în vârstă de 45 de ani, din Sâncraiu, a fost reținut de către polițiștii rutieri din Huedin pentru 24 de ore. Bărbatul a fost prins a patra… [citeste mai departe]

CSAT se reunește marți, la ora 13:00, în sistem videoconferință

Consiliul Suprem de Apărare a Țării se reunește, marți, la ora 13:00, în sistem videoconferință, sub conducerea președintelui Klaus Iohannis. Pe ordinea de zi se află subiecte referitoare la analiza statregi... [citeste mai departe]

De ce s-au deprimat oamenii în pandemie. Iată adevărul

Cercetarea, publicată în jurnalul ştiinţific Computers in Human Behavior, a inclus 320 de participanţi din Wuhan care au oferit informaţii despre modul în care au accesat şi distribuit informaţii pe teme de sănătate prietenilor, membrilor familiei şi colegilor prin WeChat, cea mai populară… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Locuitorii din zonele Capitol si Spitalul Militar, fara apa calda

Este o avarie pe infrastructura de transport a agentului termic preluata in administrare de RADET Constanta. Ca urmare a aparitiei unei avarii pe infrastructura de transport a agentului termic preluata in administrare de RADET Constanta, nu se furnizeaza… [citeste mai departe]

România a cumpărat măşti faciale de peste 270 de milioane de euro. Pe ce loc suntem în UE la importul de măști

România a importat măşti faciale în valoare de 272 milioane de euro în primul semestru al acestui an, situându-se pe locul 10 în UE, arată datele publicate marţi de Eurostat… [citeste mai departe]

Sofia Vergara, Angelina Jolie și Gal Gadot, în topul celor mai bine plătite actrițe în 2020

Recent, revista Forbes a publicat topul său anual al celor mai bine plătite actrițe de la Hollywood. Clasamentul a fost realizat analizând câștigurile actrițelor în perioada iunie 2019 – iunie 2020. Ce au Sofia… [citeste mai departe]

Economia mondială a crescut pentru a treia lună consecutiv în septembrie, dar ritmul încetinește

Economia mondială a crescut pentru a treia lună consecutiv în septembrie, dar cu un ritm în decelerare, pe fondul deteriorării climatului din sfera serviciilor, în contextul persistenței pandemiei,… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin: First 36 PIRANHA V armoured carriers to leave for Craiova's Red Scorpions

Publicat:
The first 36 PIRANHA V armoured personnel carriers will leave in the coming days for the final beneficiaries, the of Craiova, after having successfully passed the qualitative reception stage at the , states the Minister of Defence, , on his Facebook page, according to Agerpres.

"I am confident that they will also pass operational testing and integrate very well into the units of the , which badly need a vehicle that will provide them with mobility, increased firepower, but also increased protection when carrying out their…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


