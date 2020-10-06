DefMin: First 36 PIRANHA V armoured carriers to leave for Craiova's Red Scorpions

DefMin: First 36 PIRANHA V armoured carriers to leave for Craiova's Red ScorpionsPublicat:
The first 36 PIRANHA V armoured personnel carriers will leave in the coming days for the final beneficiaries, the Red Scorpions of Craiova, after having successfully passed the qualitative reception stage at the Bucharest Mechanical Plant, states the Minister of Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, on his Facebook page, according to Agerpres.
"I am confident that they will also pass operational testing and integrate very well into the units of the Land Forces, which badly need a vehicle that will provide them with mobility, increased firepower, but also increased protection when carrying out their…
