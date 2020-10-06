DefMin: First 36 PIRANHA V armoured carriers to leave for Craiova's Red Scorpions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Primele 36 de transportoare blindate Piranha 5 vor intra in dotarea Armatei Romane. Ministrul Apararii, Nicolae Ciuca, a anunțat ca blindatele „vor pleca in zilele urmatoare” spre militarii din batalionul „Scorpionii Roșii” de la Craiova.

- On Thursday, Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the cadets of the military faculties and underlined the high academic level, but also the challenges of the pandemic, according to Agerpres. "A new academic year begins today under the special conditions imposed by the pandemic…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru declared on Sunday, during a press conference held in Iasi, that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country depends very much on how prevention rules are currently being respected and how low community transmission will remain."We are in a plateau…

- Au aparut noi imagini cu copiii de 15 si ani care au pus pe jar trei echipaje de politie in centrul orasului. Elevul care conducea masina parintilor, o Dacie Sandero, este surprins cand accelereaza. Prietenii sai ii cer sa o ia „printre blocuri“ ca sa scape. In noaptea de 9 spre 10 septembrie, un echipaj…

- "Turism de coronavirus. N-am fost nicaieri anul asta cu pandemia. Cel puțin așa simt, ca n-am fost. Inainte de lockdown am fost cu premiera Miami Bici la Timișoara și Craiova și vara asta am dus copiii la mare la Neptun și la munte la Sinaia. Atat. Codin Maticiuc, mesajul care a starnit hohote…

- Fostul senator Dan Tataru, care a detinut si doua mandate de secretar de stat in Ministerul Apararii Nationale, a murit, duminica, la varta de 51 de ani, dupa ce a fost confirmat cu coronavirus, relateaza Ziarul de Bacau. Dan Tataru fusese confirmat cu coronavirus și se afla internat in spitalul din…

- Romania's initiative, supported and approved by the North Atlantic Alliance, to establish on the territory of Romania the HQ of the Multinational Corps South-East takes shape from today, Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Defence, wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday."I congratulate Major General…

- Fondul Proprietatea wants to prevent Hidroelectrica from delivering energy to domestic customers, at low prices, and wants to keep the company captive to big suppliers, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook on Thursday."Romanians' interest…