DefMin Fifor: First 36 Piranha carriers to equip Romanian forces by year-end

- Ministrul Apararii Nationale, Mihai Fifor, a declarat la Arad, sambata, ca primele 36 de transportoare blindate Piranha vor intra in dotarea Armatei Romane pana la finalul anului, 31 fiind aduse de pe linia de asamblare din Elvetia, iar cinci fiind asamblate la Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti.

- Minister of National Defense, Mihai Fifor, accompanied by Chief of General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, and generals and officers of the structures that coordinate the Romanian Army forces during the preparation of the mission and deployment to operation theatres, was from Tuesday until Thursday…

- Minister of National Defense Mihai Fifor told on Thursday a press conference in Cluj-Napoca that Romania could become a regional hub for the defense industry and provide military capabilities for the countries in the area. "There is a parliamentary initiative for the Ministry of Defense to…

- Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor, speaking on Thursday on the occasion of a visit to the 4th "Gemina" Infantry Division, said that Romania is paying close attention to developments in the Black Sea region after Crimea's illegal annexation by the Russian Federation and wants the subject to…

- Romania wants to complete the F16 squadron with another four aircraft and plans to purchase another 36 such aircraft, National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor stated on Tuesday. "For now it's a discussion that we are carrying out with the Romanian Armed Forces. We would like to currently supplement…