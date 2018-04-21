Stiri Recomandate

DefMin Fifor: First 36 Piranha carriers to equip Romanian forces by year-end

Publicat:
DefMin Fifor: First 36 Piranha carriers to equip Romanian forces by year-end

Minister of participated on Saturday in Arad in the celebrations organized at the Memorial to the .
"It is a great joy for me to be here today in Arad to celebrate - two days earlier, indeed - the Day of Romania's Land Forces, but I was keen on coming here because there is a double significance attached to the battalion in Arad, as an elite unit of the and as here in Arad we have the Romanian-Hungarian Joint Peacekeeping Battalion," Fifor said.

spoke about military education, about the reopening…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


