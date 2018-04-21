DefMin Fifor: First 36 Piranha carriers to equip Romanian forces by year-end

DefMin Fifor: First 36 Piranha carriers to equip Romanian forces by year-endPublicat:
Minister of National Defence Mihai Fifor participated on Saturday in Arad in the Land Forces Day celebrations organized at the Memorial to the Unknown Soldier.
"It is a great joy for me to be here today in Arad to celebrate - two days earlier, indeed - the Day of Romania's Land Forces, but I was keen on coming here because there is a double significance attached to the battalion in Arad, as an elite unit of the Romanian Army and as here in Arad we have the Romanian-Hungarian Joint Peacekeeping Battalion," Fifor said.
