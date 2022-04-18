DefMin Dincu in phone conversation with American counterpart discuss situation in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, stated on Wednesday that Romania considers the use of diplomacy as a still viable solution for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, during a video conference on the security situation in the Black Sea region, in which he participated alongside counterparts…

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will attend, on Monday, the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in the format of Defence Ministers of EU member states, which will take place in Brussels.

Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, stated, on Monday evening, that the drone fallen near a village in Bistrita county was an intelligence-information drone and had no explosives on board.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a conversation on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, regarding the developments of the security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense reported.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will meet on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, at the southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base 57.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, on Monday will have a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, at the 57th Air Base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, informs the Ministry of Defence.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, stated on Tuesday that a conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation is "totally improbable" and emphasized that the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) does not intend to mobilize reserves or send our recruitment orders

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, highlighted on Monday the Government's decision of donating ammunition, fuel, protective military equipment, but also food, water and sanitary materials, which are added to the contributions sent prior, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the…