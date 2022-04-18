DefMin Dincu in phone conversation with American counterpart discuss situation in Ukraine

DefMin Dincu in phone conversation with American counterpart discuss situation in UkrainePublicat:
The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a telephone conversation on Monday with the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, context in which the two spoke about the evolutions of the security situation from the Black Sea region in the context of the war in Ukraine and about NATO's efforts to strengthen the Allied position on the eastern flank.
