DefMin Dincu: Diplomacy, still viable solution for resolving conflict in Ukraine

DefMin Dincu: Diplomacy, still viable solution for resolving conflict in UkrainePublicat:
The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, stated on Wednesday that Romania considers the use of diplomacy as a still viable solution for resolving the conflict in Ukraine, during a video conference on the security situation in the Black Sea region, in which he participated alongside counterparts from Bulgaria, Georgia, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
DefMin Dincu to attend extraordinary meeting of NATO defence ministers
09:00, 16.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, participates, on Wednesday, in the extraordinary meeting of the Ministers of Defence from the NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Minister Dincu attends Wednesday extraordinary reunion of NATO states' defmins
19:55, 15.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, will attend on Wednesday the extraordinary meeting of the Defence ministers from NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
DefMin Dincu, counterpart Reznikov tackle developments of security situation in Ukraine
20:40, 14.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a conversation on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, regarding the developments of the security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense reported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
DefMin Dincu to meet with Dutch counterpart Ollongren at Kogalniceanu military air base
08:51, 07.03.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will meet on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, at the southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base 57. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Wizz Air supports Ukrainian refugees with 100,000 free tickets for flight to continental Europe
16:45, 02.03.2022 - Wizz Air announces it would support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele…
Refugee flow management, on agenda of Crown Custodian Margareta, Defense Minister Dincu meeting
21:05, 01.03.2022 - The support that the Royal House can provide in the current situation of the ongoing war in Ukraine, especially in the management of the refugee flow, was one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting between the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu and Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her…
DefMin Dincu speaks at reunion of Ministers of Defence, about Romania's support granted to Ukraine
22:35, 28.02.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, highlighted on Monday the Government's decision of donating ammunition, fuel, protective military equipment, but also food, water and sanitary materials, which are added to the contributions sent prior, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the…
Defence Ministers from Romania and Turkey discuss about Black Sea security situation
20:55, 16.02.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO reunion that is taking place in Brussels these days, the discussions between the two officials being aimed at the tense security situation…