DefMin Dincu: Diplomacy, still viable solution for resolving conflict in Ukraine

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, participates, on Wednesday, in the extraordinary meeting of the Ministers of Defence from the NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels, Agerpres reports.

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, will attend on Wednesday the extraordinary meeting of the Defence ministers from NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a conversation on Monday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, regarding the developments of the security situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of National Defense reported.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will meet on Monday with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, at the southeastern Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Air Base 57.

Wizz Air announces it would support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The support that the Royal House can provide in the current situation of the ongoing war in Ukraine, especially in the management of the refugee flow, was one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting between the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu and Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, highlighted on Monday the Government's decision of donating ammunition, fuel, protective military equipment, but also food, water and sanitary materials, which are added to the contributions sent prior, as a response to Ukraine's request, through the

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO reunion that is taking place in Brussels these days, the discussions between the two officials being aimed at the tense security situation