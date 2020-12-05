DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia a raportat un număr record de 28,782 de cazuri de infectare cu Covid-19. S-au înregistrat 508 decese

Rusia a raportat un număr record de 28,782 de cazuri de infectare cu Covid-19, pentru ultimele 24 de ore, relatează Reuters, potrivit news.ro.Citește și: SURSE BREAKING Ofițerul reținut… [citeste mai departe]

Sepsi - Botoșani: Gazdele caută prima victorie în fața Botoșaniului! Ce pont confirmat de statistică încercăm la meciul de la Sfântu Gheorghe

Sepsi - Botoșani se joacă azi, de la 14:30, în prima partidă a zilei din Liga I. Confruntarea de la… [citeste mai departe]

Ei sunt cei mai bogați români în 2020! Top Forbes a publicat clasamentul celor mai puternici oameni de afaceri

Ediția vine fără modificări majore față de clasamentul precedent, lista completă a celor 500 de companii o puteți găsi în cea mai recentă ediția a topului Forbes 500 miliardari.… [citeste mai departe]

Niciodată nu m-am crezut de neatins, nici ca jucător, nici ca antrenor, nici ca om, spune Zidane

Tehnicianul echipei Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, criticat aspru după evoluţiile din ultima vreme, a afirmat că niciodată nu s-a crezut de neatins, nici ca jucător şi nici ca antrenor, potrivit news.ro."Nu… [citeste mai departe]

Sectorul 1, îngropat în gunoaie

Noul primar al Sectorului 1, Clotide Armand, descoperă de la o zi la alta câte o „inginerie” a fostei administrații conduse de către Daniel Tudorache. Una dintre primele măsuri luate de noul edil USR a generat un scandal uriaș cu urmări care afectează pe fiecare locuitor al acestui sector. Practic, Clotide Armand a descoperit că operatorului… [citeste mai departe]

Află la ce secție votezi la alegerile parlamentare din 6 decembrie 2020

La alegerile parlamentare din 6 decembrie 2020, alegătorii își pot exprima opțiunea de vot doar la secția de votare la care sunt arondați. Pentru a afla la ce secție de votare îți poți exercita dreptul la vot, poți consulta pagina oficială a Registrului… [citeste mai departe]

Michel Barnier susţine că în continuare caută o cale de a ajunge la un acord comercial cu Regatul Unit

Negociatorul şef al UE Michel Barnier a declarat sâmbătă că va continua să caute o cale de a ajunge la un acord comercial cu Regatul Unit, dar a refuzat să se pronunţe asupra şanselor de a… [citeste mai departe]

O lege istorică privind legalizarea consumului de canabis avansează în Congres

Camera inferioară a Congresului american a aprobat vineri un proiect de lege privind eliminarea canabisului de pe lista federală a drogurilor periculoase, un pas istoric către legalizarea marijuanei în Statele Unite, notează AFP. Textul a… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul SUA, în vizită oficială la Craiova și la Calafat

Ambasadorul SUA, Excelența Sa, Adrian Zuckerman a fost, ieri, în vizită oficială la Craiova pentru o donație de carte și mobilier Bibliotecii Județene. Excelența Sa a vizitat și municipiul Calafat, iar seara a avut o întâlnire cu oamenii de afaceri din Dolj, la sediul Prefecturii… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea anti-Covid NU va fi făcută in cabinetele medicilor de familie

Campania de vaccinare anti-Covid în România s-ar putea încheia la mijlocul verii anului viitor, când un procent de 60-70% din populație ar trebui să fie imunizat contra infecției cu coronavirus, potrivit coordonatorului campaniei, medicul Valeriu Gheorghiță. [citeste mai departe]


DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
1864 - The law on public instruction - the first law that organized education in a unified way. It made primary education free and compulsory for both men and women; it entered into force in 1865

1883 - Birth of chemist , member (d. July 23, 1955)

1893 - Birth of mathematician , corresponding member of the (d. December 21, 1954)

1910 - Romania and Luxembourg establish diplomatic ties

1918 - was established under the leadership of

1943 - Birth of , President

