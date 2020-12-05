DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORYPublicat:
1864 - The law on public instruction - the first law that organized education in a unified way. It made primary education free and compulsory for both men and women; it entered into force in 1865
1883 - Birth of chemist Gheorghe Spacu, Romanian Academy member (d. July 23, 1955)
1893 - Birth of mathematician Petre Sergescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 21, 1954)
1910 - Romania and Luxembourg establish diplomatic ties
1918 - The Peasant Party was established under the leadership of Ion Mihalache
1943 - Birth of Nicolae Vacaroiu, President…
