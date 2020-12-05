DECEMBER 5 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 1845 - Establishment, in Paris, of the Society of Romanian Students, with Ion Ghica, C.A. Rosetti and Scarlat Varnav among member personalities 1911 - Birth of writer Ieronim Serbu (d. December 8, 1972) 1927 - Establishment of the Association of Sports Press in Romania, the oldest professional…

- 1863 - Birth of Ioan Cantacuzino, doctor and bacteriologist, creator of the Romanian school of microbiology and experimental medicine; founder-director of the Bucharest Serum and Vaccines Institute, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. January 14, 1934). 1864 - Decree on the establishment in…

- Christian Orthodox feast: The Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple Day of Serbian Language 1740 - Construction started on the Holy Trinity monument of Timisoara, also known as the Plague Statue, to the memory of the plague that devastated the city and the entire region of…

- 1840 - Premiere of Vasile Alecsandri comedy "Farmazonul din Harlau"/Cunning of Harlau, writer's first drama directed by Costache Caragiali 1856 - Birth of Bishop Ioan Iacov Antonovici, honorary member of the Romanian Academy. (d. December 31, 1931) 1860 - National conference of Romanian…

- Veterans Day1467 - A 40,000 army led by Hungarian King Matthias Corvinus (1458-1490) leaves city of Brasov for Moldova 1845 - Birth of philantropist Vasile Stroescu, politician from Basarabia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. April 14, 1926) 1883 - Birth of Stefan…

- 1818 - Birth of priest and historian Gavriil Pop, corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. May 9, 1883) 1872 - Birth of Barbu A. Stirbei, political figure, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 24, 1946) 1878 - Dimitrie Bratianu, minister plenipotentiary of Romania in…

- Christian Orthodox feast: St. Demeter the New, protector of Bucharest City 1872 - Romania and Austria-Hungary signed in Bucharest a convention on the junction of their respective railway roads 1890 - Birth of prose writer Titus Hotnog (d. June 7, 1957)1910 - Birth of historian Alexandru Elian,…

- 1830 - Death of memorialist Dinicu Golescu (b. February 7, 1777)1847 - Birth of Anghel Demetriescu, literary theorist and critic (d. July 18, 1903) 1865 - Birth of jurist Stefan Gh. Longinescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 2, 1931) 1881 - Birth of Barbu…