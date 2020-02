Three-month interbank offered rate drops on Monday to 2.98 pct per year

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR dropped, on Monday, to 2.98 pct per year, from 2.99 pct per year, the value of the previous day, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). At the start of 2019, the three-month… [citeste mai departe]