PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR leaders sign governing agreement

The leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - Ludovic Orban, Dan Barna, Dacian Ciolos and Hunor Kelemen - signed, on Monday evening, the 2020-2024 governing agreement.… [citeste mai departe]