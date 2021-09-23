Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian marketPublicat:
Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News. European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was appointed head of the Bucharest Office at […] The post Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
