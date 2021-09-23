Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Danish renewable energy company European Energy, which develops, finances, builds and operates wind and solar farms, as well as hydrogen installations and global storage capacities, has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of the expansion plans of international presence and strategy to becoming…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…

- Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News. “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…