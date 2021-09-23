Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market

Stiri Recomandate

Timiş: Ora deschisă de sport, un nou eveniment, marca WoW Europe, în locuri emblematice din judeţ

Cinci locuri emblematice ale judeţului Timiş vor deveni, sâmbătă, puncte de desfăşurare a ''Orei deschise de sport'', din cadrul Proiectului ''WoW Europe'', care se va… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Accident MORTAL pe DN 5. Sunt implicate un autotren și două autoturisme

Au fost implicate un autotren, ce transporta un buldoexcavator și două autoturisme, în care se aflau trei persoane.Conducătorul unuia dintre autoturisme, în vârstă de 45 de ani, a fost găsit decedat. O femeie, în vârstă de 67 de ani, din cealaltă… [citeste mai departe]

‘Moștenirea’ lăsată de Angela Merkel în UE. Ungaria este cea mai avantajată

Oficial Angela Merkel se retrage din funcția de Cancelar al Germaniei. Dar, atât în cadrul UE, cât și local, se pune o întrebare. Odată cu renunțarea cancelarului Angela Merkel, care este moștenirea lăsată de aceasta și ce urmează?… [citeste mai departe]

O mireasă a continuat nunta, deși partenerul său a murit. Gestul halucinant: ‘Adevărata iubire durează pentru totdeauna’

Situație bizară la o nuntă! O mireasă a decis să meargă până la capăt cu evenimentul, chiar dacă partenerul său a murit într-un accident tragic.… [citeste mai departe]

Nr. 2 din ANRE: Preţul gazelor este înspăimântător de mare

Consumatorii sunt nevoiţi să încheie contracte pentru această iarnă la un preţ înspăimântător de mare, urmând să vadă ulterior dacă se încadrează în categoria de consum până la care Guvernul va acorda ajutoare, a afirmat, joi, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, vicepreşedintele Autorităţii… [citeste mai departe]

România a înregistrat o ușoară scădere a numărului de copii supraponderali și cu retard de creștere

UNICEF atrage atenția că principala cauză a acestor probleme de sănătate o reprezint alimentația pe care copii o primesc încă din primele zile în care încep să consume alimente solide.  … [citeste mai departe]

Grupul internațional Beltrame Group interesat să preia COS Târgoviște

După preluarea Combinatului Siderurgic de la Călărași, Beltrame Group este interesat să preia și COS Târgoviște. Anunțul a fost făcut Post-ul Grupul internațional Beltrame Group interesat să preia COS Târgoviște apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Dezvoltarea sustenabilă: ce înseamnă și cum o putem integra în aspectele importante ale vieții

Dacă ar fi să găsim o definiție a ceea ce înseamnă „dezvoltare sustenabilă”, unul dintre punctele de reper pe care ni le putem lua este raportul Brundtland din 1987 al Comisiei mondiale pentru mediu și... [citeste mai departe]

O româncă poate intra în rândul miliardarilor lumii după divorțul de soțul ei, cunoscut investitor de pe Wall Street

John Paulson, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți investitori de pe Wall Street, divorțează de sotia româncă după 20 de ani de mariaj. Pentru că nu există contract… [citeste mai departe]

Ministru, imprimat pe timbre: Nu mi-am închipuit că vreodată în viaţa mea voi ajunge eu pe un timbru

Ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Eduard Novak, medaliat cu argint la ciclism, în proba de urmărire pe 4.000 de metri (C4), la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Tokyo, a declarat, joi, la sediul… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Danish renewable producer said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to stated in a press release that  was appointed head of the at […] The post Danish renewable producer enters Romanian market appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Danish renewable enegy company European Energy enters Romanian market

14:01, 23.09.2021 - The Danish renewable energy company European Energy, which develops, finances, builds and operates wind and solar farms, as well as hydrogen installations and global storage capacities, has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of the expansion plans of international presence and strategy to becoming…

Connections Consult has started trading on BVB

14:05, 22.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. The Connections Consult listing comes after a private placement…

Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta’s H1 net profit increased 53% y/y

11:51, 21.09.2021 - Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company which owns the dairy brand Laptaria cu Caimac, announced that its net profit soared by an annual 53% to 600,000 lei (121,258 euro) in the first six months of the year, according to See News. “Turnover rose 25% on the year during January-June, reaching 25.6 million…

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

18:00, 16.09.2021 - Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News.  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB

12:01, 30.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic…

Romanian government approves E150mln World Bank loan for the health sector

17:50, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…

Total trading breaks RON 10bln ceiling in the first 7 months. Romanian capital market goes up 25%

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…


