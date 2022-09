38pct of COVID cases recorded last week were in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi, Bihor

The National Institute of Public Health informs that, over September 19 - 25, 38pct of the COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Iasi and Bihor.