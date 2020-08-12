Dan Barna: Motion of censure - irresponsible gesture; USR not to vote

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PSD's (Social Democratic Party) acting chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday informed that the Social Democrats have decided to submit the motion of censure against the Orban Government in August. "We have decided to submit the motion of censure in August," said Ciolacu, after the meeting of the National…

- The Acting president of the opposition's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Tuesday night at the public television TVR1, he was convinced that the Ludovic Orban Government would be dismissed through a censure motion, claiming that the Save Romania Union (USR) too would vote on…

- Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that, the moment the PSD files the censure motion against the Orban Government, his party shall have an alternative to the current governance, but he avoided to say who will be the proposal for the Prime Minister…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Florin Buicu stated on Tuesday that in the Orban - PNL (National Liberal Party) Government, Health care does not represent a priority."The message that Parliament will give is, in fact, the message that Romanians are sending, it's the message and the alarm signals…

- The simple motion against Health Minister Nelu Tataru called "Romanians' health is not a funeral house" is to debated on Tuesday starting 4.00 pm by the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber and to be voted upon on Wednesday. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) Deputies, who are the signatories…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) has no motivation to table a censure motion, given that the Government has done its duty, PM Orban said on Wednesday evening on the private television station Realitatea Plus, adding that such an approach cannot be justified in front of the public opinion and represents…

- The virus does not choose between left and right, between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), on Tuesday said the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, at the debate of the simple motion filed against him, adding that it was necessary, during this period, for certain…