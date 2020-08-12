Dan Barna: Motion of censure - irresponsible gesture; USR not to vote

Stiri Recomandate

Cresc tensiunile în Mediterană: Turcia trimite nave într-o zonă disputată din Mediterană

Tensiunile dintre Grecia și Turcia cresc din nou după ce Ankara a trimis nave de prospecţiuni geologice pentru depistarea de zăcăminte de gaze naturale într-o zonă disputată a Mării Mediterane. [citeste mai departe]

Rețeaua de alimentare cu apă potabilă din Șard va fi extinsă. Se vor executa peste 200 de cămine de branșament

Rețeaua de apă potabilă din Șard va fi extinsă pe mai multe străzi din localitate. Printr-un proiect se urmărește realizarea a 215 cămine de branșament și 14 hidranți… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban prezinta in Parlament raportul privind masurile adoptate pentru limitarea raspandirii COVID-19

Camera Deputatilor si Senatul se reunesc, miercuri, in sedinta comuna.Camera Deputatilor si Senatul se reunesc, miercuri, in sedinta comuna in care premierul Ludovic Orban va prezenta… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Maria Lintaru, pe site de escorte. Fosta concurentă de la Puterea Dragostei a spus adevărul

Toată suflarea și-o aduce aminte pe Ana Maria Lintaru de pe vremea când în casa ”Puterea Dragostei”, de la Kanal D,  a trăit o poveste plină de romantism alături de Bogdan Mocanu, de care s-a despărțit ulterior,… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Cristoiu, ipoteză neașteptată: Traian Băsescu intră în cursă ca bodyguard pentru Nicușor Dan

Ion Cristoiu lansează o nouă ipoteză privind motivul intrării lui Traian Băsescu în cursa pentru Primăria Capitalei: dacă nu a luat această decizie pentru a câştiga, atunci fostul preşedinte,… [citeste mai departe]

Trump anunţă al şaselea contract pentru livrarea a 100 milioane de doze de vaccin

Preşedintele SUA Donald Trump a anunţat un contract de 1,5 miliarde de dolari pentru livrarea a 100 milioane de doze de vaccin experimental al companiei americane de biotehnologie Moderna, al şaselea contract de acest gen după luna… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 importate de Grecia din străinătate provin din România

Secretarul de stat pentru Protecţia Civilă, Nikos Hardalias, a prezentat ultimele date centralizate de autorităţi pentru primele zece zile din luna august, după ce duminică 9 august s-a înregistrat un număr record de 203… [citeste mai departe]

În Belarus s-a anunțat reținerea „coordonatorului” dezordinilor în masă

CHIȘINĂU, 12 aug - Sputnik. Coordonatorul dezordinilor în masă a fost reținut la Minsk, anunță postul național de televiziune din Belarus, citat de RIA Novosti.  El ar fi avut trei subordonați care, la rândul lor, „coordonau sute de persoane”,… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur de magnitudine 5,3 grade pe scara Richter, fără victime în Salvador

Un cutremur de magnitudine 5,3 grade pe scara Richter a zguduit marţi seară El Salvador, fără să facă victime sau pagube, a anunţat Ministerul Mediului din mica ţară central-americană, citat miercuri de France Presse și preluat de agerpres. Seismul,… [citeste mai departe]

Băsescu își vrea PDL-ul înapoi. Blaga: Nu se poate, pentru că PNL este continuatorul partidului “portocaliu”

Traian Băsescu, proaspăt candidat oficial al PMP pentru Primăria Capitalei, administrează prima lovitură sub centură liberalilor. Fostul președinte declară că va cere… [citeste mai departe]


Dan Barna: Motion of censure - irresponsible gesture; USR not to vote

Publicat:
Dan Barna: Motion of censure - irresponsible gesture; USR not to vote

Chairman of (USR) said on Tuesday night that a motion of censure against the Government would be an irresponsible gesture and stressed that USR will not vote on such a document.

"PSD [the ] continues to prove that maturity abandoned that party a long time ago and the responsibility for the country withdrew a long time ago.Think how ridiculous it looks that with so little time to the elections deadline, we should hold consultations at Cotroceni [] to bring down the Government for what? What message do we give to Romanians

