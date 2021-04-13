Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day

Stiri Recomandate

Noi detalii în cazul Ceaus. Un atașat militar ar fi implicat în dispariția fostului judecător ucrainean

Un atașat militar al Ambasadei Ucrainei în Republica Moldova este bănuit că ar fi implicat în dispariția fostului judecător ucrainean Mykola Ceaus. Acesta l-ar fi scos pe Ceaus din țara… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 190 de persoane au necesitat sprijinul salvamontiștilor clujeni în acest sezon de iarnă

Serviciul Public Județean Salvamont-Salvaspeo Cluj a prezentat situația  intervențiilor efectuate pe parcursul sezonului de iarnă. Astfel, în intervalul decembrie 2020 – aprilie 2021, nu mai puțin de 192 de turiști… [citeste mai departe]

NATO cere Rusiei să-și retragă trupele de la frontiera cu Ucraina. Reuniune de urgență a miniștrilor de Externe și Apărării

Secretarul general al NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, a cerut, marți, Rusiei să retragă trupele sale de la frontiera estică a Ucrainei din ceea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va evolua industria cazinourilor în 2021?

Anul 2021 marchează începutul unui nou deceniu, dar și începutul unei noi ere tehnologice. Tehnologia se schimbă continuu pentru a ține pasul cu cerințele utilizatorilor și pentru a le provoca în mod permanent curiozitate. Aceste modificări sunt constante și duc la evoluții remarcabile în domenii precum cel… [citeste mai departe]

Neculai Onțanu, CONDAMNAT la 3 ani de închisoare cu suspendare - Fostul primar al Sectorului 2 era acuzat de luare de mită

Necuai Onţanu a fost acuzat de procurorii DNA că a luat mită un teren de 1.500 de metri pătraţi, în valoare de 4,2 milioane de euro, pentru a facilita… [citeste mai departe]

Programul de ore remediale va continua pe parcursul întregului an școlar 2021-2022. Declarațiile ministrului Educației

Ministrul educaţiei, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunţat că programul de ore remediale va continua şi pe parcursul întregului an şcolar 2021 – 2022, pentru recuperarea… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul șef al CJ Prahova dă BOMBA în scandalul morților de la Babeș: PROBLEMELE TIR-ului erau vechi, el fusese și refuzat de medici

Fostul președinte al Consiliului Județean Prahova, Bogdan Toader, a declarat, marți, că TIR-ul de ATI care a avut o defecțiune… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo în București. Se răcește vremea

ANM a emis prognoza meteo pentru municipiul București. Vremea se va răci accentuat în următoarele zile. Vremea se schimbă brusc și devine închisă şi rece în Bucureşti, potrivit Administraţiei Naţionale de Meteorologie (ANM). Până vineri dimineaţă vor fi posibile averse şi descărcări electrice,  potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Talentul ascuns al zodiilor. Ce superputere are fiecare zodie în parte

Ce superputere are fiecare zodie în parte și ce talent ascuns. Probabil că aveți o idee destul de solidă despre punctele tari, punctele slabe și tendințele generale ale zodiei din care faceți parte, dar sunt unele talentele ascunse despre care poate nu știți… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 190 de persoane au necesitat sprijinul salvamontiștilor clujeni în acest sezon de iarnă

Serviciul Public Județean Salvamont-Salvaspeo Cluj a prezentat forului tutelar - Consiliul Județean - situația  intervențiilor efectuate pe parcursul sezonului de iarnă. Astfel, în intervalul... Acesta este doar… [citeste mai departe]


Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day

Publicat:
Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day

Prime Minister Florin Cițu has announced on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day, according to romaniajournal.ro.  encouraged Romanians to get vaccinated and explained that it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. “A joint effort is needed in order for us to […] The post Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

