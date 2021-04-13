Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per dayPublicat:
Prime Minister Florin Cițu has announced on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day, according to romaniajournal.ro. The Prime Minister encouraged Romanians to get vaccinated and explained that it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. “A joint effort is needed in order for us to […] The post Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Citu: 115,000 persons get immunised daily: vaccination is the only way to escape pandemic
11:05, 13.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu pointed out that starting on Tuesday the vaccination capacity reaches 115,000 persons per day at the national level and he urged Romanians again to get immunised, as vaccination is the only way to escape the pandemic. "Great news for the Romanians! We did what we had promised.…
Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target
12:05, 12.04.2021 - The Romanian government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com. ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate…
Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages
12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider. The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…
One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines
11:30, 07.04.2021 - The head of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita said that over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for the AstraZeneca vaccination and nearly 100,000 others didn’t show up for vaccination. Nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca…
COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania
13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…
Vaccination campaign going well, target stands: 10.4 million people immunized against COVID by September
16:41, 16.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same. "The target stands - and we checked when…
The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania
18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…
Foreign Minister Aurescu: Romania will continue to support Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future
08:11, 27.02.2021 - Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday that Romania will remain a dedicated supporter of the Belarusian people’s right to a democratic future and a rightful place in the European family, agerpres.ro reported. “I want to express Romania’s serious concern about the situation in Belarus.…