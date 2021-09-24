Daianu: Gov't must take measures to allow Romania cross winter with as little damage as possible

Stiri Recomandate

Carantină de noapte în prima localitate din Olt care trece peste 7,5 cazuri la mie. Şcolile din trei localităţi intră cu toate clasele în online

Şcolile din trei localităţi din Olt vor funcţiona în scenariul online de săptămâna viitoare, la Cezieni,… [citeste mai departe]

Daianu: Govt must take measures to allow Romania cross winter with as little damage as possible

The government must take some measures in the field of energy to allow Romania cross this winter with as little damage as possible, same as it had to take special measures during the pandemic, Fiscal Council President… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 1194 cazuri de COVID-19 confirmate în Republica Moldova în ultimele 24 de ore

Alte 1.194 de cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova.Din numărul total de cazuri, 18 cazuri asociate cu contact în afara țării: 4-Bulgaria, 2-Franța, 2-Italia, 2-România, 2-Rusia, 2-Turcia,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Călinescu revine pe micile ecrane: Suntem bucuroşi şi mândri că am cooptat în echipa noastră un adevărat profesionist

Florin Călinescu a fost cooptat în top managementul Grupului Clever şi va putea fi urmărit în cadrul programelor Prima TV şi primaplay.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință ordinară a Consiliului Local Câmpia Turzii, în 30 septembrie 2021. Vezi ordinea de zi!

DISPOZIȚIE Nr. 660 din 24.09.2021 privind convocarea Consiliului Local al Municipiului Câmpia Turzii în ședință ordinară Primarul Municipiului Câmpia Turzii; În conformitate cu prevederile art.133 și...… [citeste mai departe]

Accesul în restaurante și alte locații din Capitală, doar cu certificatul COVID, de mâine

Comitetul Municipiului Bucureşti pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CMBSU) a decis, în şedinţa de azi, ca accesul în restaurante şi alte locaţii să se facă, de mâine, cu certificatul verde COVID. Incidenţa cumulată a cazurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Kim Kardashian a sugerat că au început filmările unui nou reality-show despre familia sa

Kim Kardashian West a sugerat că filmările la un nou reality-show care va avea în prim-plan familia sa au început, la trei luni de la încheierea celebrului Keeping Up With The Kardashians, informează DPA. Faimoasa familie… [citeste mai departe]

Alte trei școli din Cluj, ÎNCHISE. Elevii vor face cursurile online

Cum rata de incidență a cazurilor COVID-19  a trecut de 6 cazuri la mia de locuitori în cele două comune clujene, toți elevii, cu excepția celor din învățământul special, vor face orele în format online, timp de o săptămână. Elevii… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Raed Arafat, despre congresul PNL: Nu s-au dat derogări

Şeful Departamentului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă, Raed Arafat, a precizat vineri că "nu s-au dat derogări" în cazul congresului PNL, care va avea loc sâmbătă. "Nu s-a dat nicio derogare. Haideţi să fim foa... [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 20 de mii de persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore

19.918 persoane au fost vaccinate anti Covid în ultimele 24 de ore în România, anunță Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-COVID, potrivit datelor puse la dispoziţie de INSP prin aplicaţia Registrul Electronic Naţional al Vaccinărilor. [citeste mai departe]


Daianu: Gov't must take measures to allow Romania cross winter with as little damage as possible

The government must take some measures in the field of energy to allow Romania cross this winter with as little damage as possible, same as it had to take special measures during the pandemic, Fiscal Council President Daniel Daianu said on Friday, at the debate "Pandemic, climate change and society," organised on his book topic.

"It is essential to gain time and now this is what the Government must do, take some measures to allow Romania cross this winter with the least possible damage, same as it had, during the pandemic, to take special measures, to help enterprises, to help people,…

