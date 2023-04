(VIDEO) Atacuri cu rachete asupra mai multor oraşe ucrainene

UPDATE Bilanţul atacurilor din Ucraina a crescut la 16 morţi. Uman… The rubble is still being cleared. There are already 13 dead. Two of them are children that can’t be identified. The fate of their parents is unknown… The rescuers will work until they make sure that no one else… [citeste mai departe]