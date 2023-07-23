CURS Poll - Romanians Want Ukrainian Refugees to Integrate in Romania. Putin Identified as the Main Culprit in the War in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Război în Ucraina, ziua 515: Succesul ofensive ucrainene, analizat de SUA. Mesaj tranșant al Kievului pentru Kremlin și Minsk - LIVE TEXT

Război în Ucraina, ziua 515: Succesul ofensive ucrainene, analizat de SUA. Mesaj tranșant al Kievului pentru Kremlin și Minsk - LIVE TEXT

UPDATE  - Kievul răspunde aluziilor lui Putin și Lukașenko: Ucraina și Polonia vor fi mereu „unite"Șeful diplomației ucrainene,…

Cât de reuşită este, până acum, contraofensiva Ucrainei? Antony Blinken: Cred că va mai dura câteva luni

Cât de reuşită este, până acum, contraofensiva Ucrainei? Antony Blinken: Cred că va mai dura câteva luni

Secretarul de stat al SUA Antony Blinken a spus că forţele ucrainene au recucerit aproximativ 50% din teritoriile ocupate de Rusia, deși contraofensiva armatei ucrainene se va prelungi…

Kuleba ia atitudine după declarațiile lui Putin: Tentativele de a săpa o prăpastie între Kiev şi Varşovia sunt la fel de futile pe cât e și invazia sa ratată

Kuleba ia atitudine după declarațiile lui Putin: Tentativele de a săpa o prăpastie între Kiev şi Varşovia sunt la fel de futile pe cât e și invazia sa ratată

Şeful diplomaţiei ucrainene, Dmitro Kuleba, a dat asigurări că Varşovia…

Noul sef al ISU, ieseanul Ioan Cãtãlin Oloeriu, proiecte ambitioase la Vaslui!

Noul sef al ISU, ieseanul Ioan Cãtãlin Oloeriu, proiecte ambitioase la Vaslui!

NOU…Împuternicit la comanda Inspectoratului Judetean pentru Situatii de Urgentã Vaslui, colonelul Ioan Cãtãlin Oloeriu vrea sã-si lase amprenta si sã nu treacã neobservat. Cu o experientã profesionalã în spate de invidiat, cãpãtatã atât în…

Hodac – Festivalul Internațional de folclor "Pe Gurghiu în jos și-n sus", ediția a VI-a

Hodac – Festivalul Internațional de folclor “Pe Gurghiu în jos și-n sus”, ediția a VI-a

Festivalul a debutat cu Parada portului popular, în cele două zile urcând pe scena din Hodac: Ansamblurile folclorice "Kremikovtsi" – Bulgaria, "Sveti Nikola Radimnai" – Ucraina, "Urmașii lui Ștefan" – Cernăuți,…

România se va confrunta cu cel de-al treilea val de caniculă! Unde vor lovi temperaturile extreme și la ce maxime să ne așteptăm

România se va confrunta cu cel de-al treilea val de caniculă! Unde vor lovi temperaturile extreme și la ce maxime să ne așteptăm

Valul de caniculă continuă. Temperaturile vor fi extrem de ridicate, mai ales marți și miercuri, când sunt așteptate maxime de peste…

Un autoturism a intrat într-un copac pe strada Traian Vuia din Cluj-Napoca!

Un autoturism a intrat într-un copac pe strada Traian Vuia din Cluj-Napoca!

Un accident rutier s-a petrecut în această după-amiază pe strada Traian Vuia din municipiul Cluj-Napoca, acolo unde un autoturism a intrat într-un copac în afara părții carosabile. "Pompierii de la Detașamentul 1 Cluj-Napoca intervin în aceste momente…

Horoscop 24 iulie 2023. Capricornii au ocazia să-și exerseze răbdarea și toleranța și să dovedească faptul că au ajuns suficient de departe

Horoscop 24 iulie 2023. Capricornii au ocazia să-și exerseze răbdarea și toleranța și să dovedească faptul că au ajuns suficient de departe

Horoscop 24 iulie 2023. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic…

Producția de cărbune se reduce anul acesta cu 12,5%

Producția de cărbune se reduce anul acesta cu 12,5%

Conform estimărilor Comisiei Naţionale de Strategie şi Prognoză, producţia de cărbune a României va scădea anul acesta cu 12,5%, în timp ce importurile se vor diminua cu 40,3%. CNSP subliniază că, în 2022, contextul internaţional dificil, în care a fost necesară reducerea dependenţei de importul…

Shopping la mall alături de animalul de companie. Unde este permis

Shopping la mall alături de animalul de companie. Unde este permis

În România, accesul câinilor sau altor animale de companie este interzis în multe locuri, spre nemulțumirea proprietarilor. De ceva vreme, însă, au început să apară și unele excepții: un mare centru comercial din Capitală a renunțat la restricții, dar în anumite condiții.…


CURS Poll - Romanians Want Ukrainian Refugees to Integrate in Romania. Putin Identified as the Main Culprit in the War in Ukraine

Publicat:
CURS Poll - Romanians Want Ukrainian Refugees to Integrate in Romania. Putin Identified as the Main Culprit in the War in Ukraine

CURS Poll - Romanians Want Ukrainian Refugees to Integrate in Romania. as the in the War in Ukraine.

