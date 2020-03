Romanian Laura Paar wins her first WTA doubles title

Romanian tennis player Laura Ioana Paar (formerly Andrei) won Sunday alongside Julia Wachaczyk, the first WTA doubles title in her career, by winning, 7-5, 6-4 over Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove / Bibiane Schoofs, in the final of the Lyon tournament, with a total prize of USD 275,000. Paar and… [citeste mai departe]